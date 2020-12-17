Hyundai Elantra Named Finalist For 2021 North American Car of the Year™
- Dramatic four-door-coupe look comes to life with "Parametric Dynamics" design theme
- Segment-first wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™
- Segment-first Hyundai Digital Key
- More than 50 MPG combined fuel EPA estimated economy rating on first-ever Elantra Hybrid
- Elantra N and Elantra N Line performance models added to the family
Dec 17, 2020, 09:35 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Hyundai Elantra was named one of the three finalists for the prestigious 2021 North American Car of the Year award today. The winner will be announced in January during a virtual event.
"To make it to the top three is a real honor for us given a field of strong competitors," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Elantra family has lots of choices for customers. If you are looking for technology, performance or fuel economy we have you covered."
This year's finalists were picked by a jury of 50 respected jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada. Jurors evaluate the finalists based on segment leadership, innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar.
