Hyundai Elantra Owner Drives One Million Miles in Just Five Years
- Owner's Incredible Story Featured in New Original Digital Content from Hyundai
- Hyundai Created a Million Mile Emblem for the Odometer to Celebrate the Achievement
- Hyundai Surprised the Owner with a New 2019 Elantra
14:00 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In just five years, a delivery driver from Olathe, Kansas drove her 2013 Elantra one million miles with the original powertrain. Farrah Haines is a proud Hyundai owner who drives about 200,000 miles a year delivering auto parts and products, far outpacing the 14,000 miles1 of the average American driver. Since most digital odometers stop before one million, Hyundai joined her as she hit her epic milestone and presented her with the first-ever 1 Million Mile Emblem and added it to her odometer. The emblem is a genuine Hyundai part and is now available for the odometers of all million mile drivers.
"This is not only a milestone for Farrah, but also for Hyundai and the quality of our vehicles," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Reaching one million miles with the original powertrain in just five years is an extremely rare and incredible achievement. We created the 1 Million Mile Emblem because we believe in making things better for our loyal customers and look forward to other Hyundai drivers joining Farrah in the one million mile club."
To recognize this incredible achievement, Hyundai and its agency of record, INNOCEAN Worldwide Americas, created a digital video that was released on Dec. 5 that tells Farrah's story. The video is available on Hyundai's YouTube channel and can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFzp1pVPDPg. It is being promoted across Hyundai's social channels and website to honor this special customer and as a great example of Hyundai quality.
Taking things one step further, Hyundai wanted to thank Farrah for being such a dedicated owner by surprising her with a new 2019 Hyundai Elantra. Since she delivers auto parts and other products seven days a week, day and night, Hyundai decided to order her a surprise delivery. Farrah stopped by a local auto shop to drop off what she thought was an auto part but she was instead greeted by her friends, family, and her very own 2019 Elantra. A video of the surprise giveaway was captured and posted on Hyundai's YouTube channel today: https://youtu.be/twoJahPTjq4
While Farrah's achievement might seem impossible, Hyundai ran multiple tests to validate her odometer reading. Product engineers inspected her engine casting numbers, service records, wire harness, and motor mounts. Hyundai service and system engineers also reviewed Farrah's mileage records for her two jobs, as well as a VIN report, and Carfax.
"My Hyundai has been a great car to me," said Farrah Haines, "I love to drive and have made a successful career out of it, so it was no surprise that I was able to get to a million miles. The key is to prioritize regular maintenance and to have a quality vehicle. Over the years I have been beyond pleased at my car's performance, a quality that is inherit to the Hyundai brand. While it feels a bit like starting over, this gives me the opportunity to hit a million-five!"
Credits
Hyundai Motor America
Dean Evans: Chief Marketing Officer
Paul Imhoff: Director, Marketing Communications
Monique Kumpis: Senior Group Manager, Brand Marketing & Advertising
Tyler Branning: Analyst, Digital & Social Media Marketing
INNOCEAN Worldwide Americas
Barney Goldberg: VP Executive Creative Director
Lori Martin: Creative Director
Jera Mehrdad: Creative Director
Jackie Barkhurst: Associate Creative Director, Art
Ryan Simpson: Associate Creative Director, Copy
Nicolette Spencer: VP, Head of Content Production
Erin Hungerford, Celestina Lucero, Stephen Estrada: Content Producer
Mike Braue, VP, Group Brand Director
Cassie Reed: Brand Director
Lacie Worrell: Brand Manager
Kim Bates: SVP, Planning and Research
Katherine Garfield: Strategy Director
MJ Chow: Project Manager
INNOCEAN Worldwide
Founded in 2009, INNOCEAN Worldwide Americas is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, with offices in New York, Chicago, and Dallas. With 400 employees, INNOCEAN Worldwide Americas is part of the INNOCEAN Worldwide network and currently serves as lead agency for Hyundai Motor America and Genesis Motor America, as well as partners with KIA Motors America and Hankook Tire.
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram
1 U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, March 2018 (https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/ohim/onh00/bar8.htm)
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America
Share this article