Hyundai Elantra Owner Drives One Million Miles in Just Five Years

"This is not only a milestone for Farrah, but also for Hyundai and the quality of our vehicles," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Reaching one million miles with the original powertrain in just five years is an extremely rare and incredible achievement. We created the 1 Million Mile Emblem because we believe in making things better for our loyal customers and look forward to other Hyundai drivers joining Farrah in the one million mile club."

To recognize this incredible achievement, Hyundai and its agency of record, INNOCEAN Worldwide Americas, created a digital video that was released on Dec. 5 that tells Farrah's story. The video is available on Hyundai's YouTube channel and can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFzp1pVPDPg. It is being promoted across Hyundai's social channels and website to honor this special customer and as a great example of Hyundai quality.

Taking things one step further, Hyundai wanted to thank Farrah for being such a dedicated owner by surprising her with a new 2019 Hyundai Elantra. Since she delivers auto parts and other products seven days a week, day and night, Hyundai decided to order her a surprise delivery. Farrah stopped by a local auto shop to drop off what she thought was an auto part but she was instead greeted by her friends, family, and her very own 2019 Elantra. A video of the surprise giveaway was captured and posted on Hyundai's YouTube channel today: https://youtu.be/twoJahPTjq4

While Farrah's achievement might seem impossible, Hyundai ran multiple tests to validate her odometer reading. Product engineers inspected her engine casting numbers, service records, wire harness, and motor mounts. Hyundai service and system engineers also reviewed Farrah's mileage records for her two jobs, as well as a VIN report, and Carfax.

"My Hyundai has been a great car to me," said Farrah Haines, "I love to drive and have made a successful career out of it, so it was no surprise that I was able to get to a million miles. The key is to prioritize regular maintenance and to have a quality vehicle. Over the years I have been beyond pleased at my car's performance, a quality that is inherit to the Hyundai brand. While it feels a bit like starting over, this gives me the opportunity to hit a million-five!"

