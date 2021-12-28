Hyundai Heavy Industries Group to Hold Press Conference at CES 2022

During the press conference, Kisun Chung, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), HHI group's two main companies, will present the group's future vision. Hyogyeong Joo, an engineer at Avikus, the group's in-house venture company specializing in the development of autonomous marine navigational systems, is scheduled to introduce smart shipping mobility; Sungjoon Kim, the group's Chief Technology Officer and Head of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's Advanced Research Center, will make a presentation on HHI Group's "offshore hydrogen value chain" that can cope with the climate changes threatening humanity; and Oden Ran, CEO of Clue Insights, Hyundai Doosan Infracore's big data-based heavy machinery management solution developer, will explain a safer and more efficient future construction site.