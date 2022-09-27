HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS ANNOUNCES 2022 GRANT AWARD WINNERS

Sep 27, 2022, 12:00 ET
- During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Hyundai Hope On Wheels to Present 75 Research and Programmatic Grants Totaling $15 Million
- This Year's $15 million in Research and Programmatic Grants Brings the Organization's Lifetime Donation Total to $200 Million
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, today announced the 2022 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants totaling $15 million. This year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will present a total of 75 grants to institutions across the United States that are focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer, including 25 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $300,000 each, 25 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $200,000 each, and 25 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each.
"We are honored to present this year's grant winners with funds to perform their lifesaving work and continue to bring hope to the brave pediatric cancer fighters and their families across the nation," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "This year's theme is 'Powered by Hope,' paying homage to the children battling cancer who inspire our organization's mission and to the doctors and researchers dedicated to finding a cure for the disease. Congratulations to this year's grant award winners and we thank you for sharing in the commitment to ensure that every child battling cancer has a fighting chance."
Since its inception in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than 1,100 research grants funding critical research to help save young lives. This year marks Hyundai's 24th consecutive year in the fight against childhood cancer, making it one of the longest-running corporate social responsibility efforts in the automotive industry and a leading funder of pediatric cancer research in the country.
The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grants are awarded to eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions through a competitive peer-reviewed process. Applications are reviewed by the Hyundai Hope On Wheels Medical Advisory Committee, which is comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from children's hospitals and research institutions nationwide. The Hyundai Impact Grants provide funding to children's hospitals for either childhood cancer research projects or programmatic initiatives such as clinical care.
This year, select grants will be officially presented during a Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremony, the nonprofit's signature event in which children impacted by cancer dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing their fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.
To view learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.
|
Institution
|
City
|
State
|
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University
|
Palo Alto
|
CA
|
The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco
|
San Francisco
|
CA
|
Children's Hospital Colorado
|
Aurora
|
CO
|
Yale University
|
New Haven
|
CT
|
Children's National Medical Center and Children's Research Institute
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Georgetown University
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
The University of Iowa
|
Iowa City
|
IA
|
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Massachusetts General Hospital
|
Worcester
|
MA
|
Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota
|
Minneapolis
|
MN
|
St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation
|
St. Louis
|
MO
|
Atrium Health Foundation
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
Montefiore Medical Center
|
Bronx
|
NY
|
New York Medical College
|
Valhalla
|
NY
|
Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma, Health Sciences Center
|
Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
Oregon Health & Science University
|
Portland
|
OR
|
The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine
|
Hershey
|
PA
|
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
|
Memphis
|
TN
|
University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
Baylor College of Medicine
|
Houston
|
TX
|
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
|
Seattle
|
WA
|
Institution
|
City
|
State
|
University of Alabama at Birmingham
|
Birmingham
|
AL
|
University of California, San Francisco
|
San Francisco
|
CA
|
The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University
|
Palo Alto
|
CA
|
Children's Hospital Colorado
|
Denver
|
CO
|
Yale University
|
New Haven
|
CT
|
University of Florida
|
Gainesville
|
FL
|
All Children's Research Institute
|
St. Petersburg
|
FL
|
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
The University of Chicago
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
|
Baltimore
|
MD
|
The Regents of the University of Michigan
|
Ann Arbor
|
MI
|
St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation
|
St. Louis
|
MO
|
University of Rochester
|
Rochester
|
NY
|
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
|
NY
|
NY
|
The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine
|
Hershey
|
PA
|
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|
Nashville
|
TN
|
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
|
Memphis
|
TN
|
Children's Health - UT Southwestern Medical Center
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
Baylor College of Medicine
|
Houston
|
TX
|
Children's Hospital and Healthcare Services Foundation
|
Richmond
|
VA
|
Seattle Children's Hospital
|
Seattle
|
WA
|
Institution
|
City
|
State
|
The Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders
|
Birmingham
|
AL
|
Phoenix Children's Hospital
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
Children's Hospital of Orange County
|
Orange
|
CA
|
Rady Children's Hospital Foundation
|
San Diego
|
CA
|
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
|
Hollywood
|
FL
|
Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
|
Tampa
|
FL
|
Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children
|
Honolulu
|
HI
|
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Shriners Hospital for Children
|
Springfield
|
MA
|
The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital
|
Portland
|
ME
|
Levine Children's Hospital
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
Cure 4 the Kids Foundation
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital
|
Albany
|
NY
|
Roswell Park Alliance Foundation
|
Buffalo
|
NY
|
Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital
|
Cleveland
|
OH
|
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
|
Cincinnati
|
OH
|
Natalie Warren Bryant Cancer Center at Saint Francis
|
Tulsa
|
OK
|
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
|
Houston
|
TX
|
El Paso Children's Hospital
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
Dell Children's Medical Center
|
Austin
|
TX
|
Primary Children's Hospital
|
Salt Lake City
|
UT
|
Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters
|
Norfolk
|
VA
|
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
|
Milwaukee
|
WI
|
Hoops Family Children's Hospital
|
Huntington
|
WV
Hyundai Hope On Wheels
Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has pledged $200 million in support of more than 1,100 childhood cancer research grants.
SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels
