Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces New Board Of Directors Leadership

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, today announced new leadership changes to its board of directors. Effective Friday, August 6, Scott Stark, president of South Point Automotive in Austin, Texas, is the new chairman; Jamie Auffenberg, Jr., president of Auffenberg Dealer Group of Illinois in O'Fallon, Illinois, is the new vice chairman; and Kevin Reilly, president of Alexandria Hyundai in Alexandria, Virginia, is the new treasurer. Dana White, chief communications officer at Hyundai Motor North America, will continue in her role as interim executive director of Hyundai Hope On Wheels.

Last week, after more than 12 years of involvement with Hyundai Hope On Wheels, six as board chairman, Scott Fink announced his departure from the board of directors. This announcement comes on the heels of Fink's sale of Fink Auto Group – which includes Hyundai of New Port Richey, the largest volume Hyundai dealer in the U.S., and other dealerships serving the Greater Tampa Bay Area – to Lithia Motors & Driveway earlier this year.

"Scott leaves big shoes to fill as he left an indelible mark on our Hyundai family, the Hyundai Hope On Wheels organization and the pediatric cancer community," said Stark. "His leadership as a Hyundai dealer and as chairman of Hyundai Hope On Wheels led to the exponential growth of our organization, which is having a significant and direct impact on pediatric cancer research. We thank Scott for his service and wish him well on the next phase of his career."

"I'm proud of the work we've been able to accomplish over the last 12 years to help kids fight cancer," said Fink. "Funding pediatric cancer is near and dear to my heart, and I'm glad I was able to play a part in this important process. I trust Scott Stark and the board will continue to guide Hyundai Hope On Wheels in funding the best science aimed at ending this awful disease."

2021 marks the 23rd year of Hyundai's fight against pediatric cancer. This year alone, the nonprofit organization plans to donate $13 million in pediatric cancer research grants. That brings its lifetime total to $185 million since Hyundai Hope On Wheels' inception in 1998. To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels research grants, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded $185 million in support of more than 1,000 childhood cancer research grants.

SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Related Links

http://hyundaihopeonwheels.org

