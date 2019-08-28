Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces The "Hands On Hope: 50 Hours For $50,000" Contest Benefiting Los Angeles And Orange County Area Children's Hospital Research Programs

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, hosts the "Hands on Hope: 50 Hours for $50,000" competition in honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Teams comprised of employees from Hyundai Motor America will compete placing their hand on a Hyundai Santa Fe for 50 hours to raise a combined total of $50,000 that will benefit three local Los Angeles and Orange Country area hospitals in support of groundbreaking research and new therapies to fight childhood cancer. The "Hands on Hope" contest kick-off begins 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 28th and the winner will be announced at 1:00pm on Friday, August 30th at the Hyundai Motor America Fountain Valley Headquarters.

Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer impacting 15,000 new, young lives each year. Childhood cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death among children. There are many handprints in the fight to find a cure. Our campaign theme for 2019 is "Every Handprint Tells A Story".

"National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is a time when our company, local dealers, doctors, and families in the community come together to raise awareness about the issue of pediatric cancer," says Zafar Brooks Executive Director of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and Corporate Social Responsibility of Hyundai Motor America. "The program is a fun event and unique way to bring attention to the life-saving research to develop better treatments happening right here in Orange County."

Six contestants divided amongst three teams will be challenged to keep continuous physical contact on the Hyundai vehicle over the course of 50 hours (or three days) with 15-minute breaks every three hours. If there are multiple contestants at the completion of 50 hours, each remaining person will select a Hyundai key from a bowl in hopes of selecting the winning key to start the vehicle. The team with the winning key will be awarded the $30,000 grand prize for their represented medical institution. The remaining teams will receive $10,000 to benefit the remaining two hospitals and its work for pediatric cancer research.

From the handprints of the contestants to the handprints of every cancer fighter and supporter, Hyundai Hope on Wheels believes that every handprint tells a story. Throughout the month of September, the Hope Vehicle will travel nationwide to honor the stories of kids battling cancer, raise awareness of the disease, and to inspire hope toward a cure.

Throughout the month of September, the Hope Vehicle will travel nationwide to honor the stories of kids battling cancer, raise awareness of the disease, and to inspire hope toward a cure.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $160 million and counting towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

