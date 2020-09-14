Hyundai Hope On Wheels COVID-19 Testing Initiative Surpasses One Million Tests Enabled Across The Country

"We are grateful for the tireless work of the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic that made this milestone possible," said Kevin Reilly, Board Member of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and President of Alexandria Hyundai. "Testing is the key to reopening our country safely and we are proud to support our partners in this ongoing and critical effort."

Since 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has donated more than $172 million to pediatric cancer research. During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, HHOW will award 26 new research grants totaling $6.8 million to researchers at children's hospitals nationwide in their relentless pursuit of life-saving treatments.

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org .

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $172 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

