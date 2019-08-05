Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Phoenix Children's Hospital With $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award Grant To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers, announces $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award Grant to Phoenix Children's Hospital to continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer. The institution is one of 77 recipients receiving a combined $16 million in new grants this year to develop innovative approaches to finding a cure for the disease. The Hyundai Impact Award will be officially presented to Dr. Wetmore at Phoenix Children's Hospital at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6.

HHOW remains one of the largest funders of pediatric cancer research in the nation. This year will reach $160 million in total lifetime funding since 1998 towards finding a cure. With this latest grant supporting salaries for a mental health therapist and a child life specialist, Phoenix Children's has received over $1 million in total grants since 2004 from HHOW.

Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, affecting over 15,000 new cases for children and adolescents annually in the U.S. This year's campaign theme "Minutes are Precious" celebrates the many milestones in a child's life from birthdays, game days and graduation day. By supporting innovative research and novel therapy, HHOW's goal is to ensure every child lives to enjoy more of life's precious moments for years to come.

"For 21 years, Hyundai and its dealers have partnered with medical doctor research teams from the top hospitals and institutions from around the country in a quest to finally beat this disease," says Scott Fink, Board Chair and Hyundai dealer owner, Hyundai of New Port Richey. "Hyundai's contributions have helped to significantly improve childhood cancer cure rates to more than 80 percent. This is why every minute is precious and every second matters in the fight against pediatric cancer."

During the event, children being treated at Phoenix Children's Hospital who are battling cancer will participate in the program's signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they'll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white doctor's coat. Their colorful handprints represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

PHOENIX CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Phoenix Children's Hospital is Arizona's only children's hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals with rankings in all ten specialties. Phoenix Children's provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children's hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children's provides care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. The Hospital is poised for continued growth in quality patient care, research and medical education. For more information about the hospital, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $160 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

