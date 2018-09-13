Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Siteman Kids At St. Louis Children's Hospital With $1 Million Hyundai Quantum Grant Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Hyundai Hope On Wheels (HHOW) will award 38 physician scientists a combined $14.1 million for innovation research and novel therapies for pediatric cancer. This brings the organization's donation total to $145 million since its inception. With this latest award, Children's has received more than $2.6 million in grants from HHOW.

"Throughout the country, talented doctors are working tirelessly to help kids fight cancer by conducting research or providing bedside care," said Scott Fink, chairman, Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors. "Our goal at Hope On Wheels is to provide these doctors with the grant funds they need to perform their lifesaving work."

Dr. Druley's research and work focuses on Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a cancer of the bone marrow with only a 50 percent survival rate in kids. One reason for poor outcomes is the inability to precisely judge genetic differences in the disease both before and after treatment. This HHOW Quantum Award will leverage a multi-disciplinary team of pediatric leukemia experts to study very rare AML mutations in order to tailor therapies to the unique biology of children—improving treatments and increasing survival rates.

"There is so much opportunity for our team thanks to the dedication of the Hyundai Hope On Wheels program – both for our research and for the families we serve all over the country," said Dr. Druley. "It is an honor and we cannot thank Hyundai enough for their support."

During the HHOW grant presentation, patients at St. Louis Children's Hospital will participate in the program's signature Handprint Ceremony. They will dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe. Their colorful handprints on the official Hope Vehicle represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $145 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully-transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

ST. LOUIS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

For more than 130 years, St. Louis Children's Hospital has provided exceptional care for children in all 50 states and 80 countries around the world. With its academic partner, Washington University School of Medicine, Children's is consistently ranked among the nation's best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. A member of BJC HealthCare, St. Louis Children's Hospital follows one simple mission – to do what's right for kids. That mission comes to life through medical discovery, innovative therapies and compassionate care. In 2018, Children's expanded with a state-of-the-art, 12-story medical tower. Children's relies on generous donors to deliver specialized care for families in need, extend health care services to the community, and pursue research that promises to transform pediatric medicine. To find out more, visit StLouisChildrens.org, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

