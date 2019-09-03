Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Siteman Kids At St. Louis Children's Hospital With Hyundai Young Investigator And Scholar Hope Grant Totaling $500,000 To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® (HHOW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers, announces Hyundai Young Investigator and Scholar Hope Grant totaling $500,000 to Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital to continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer. HHOW has committed $13.2 million to support 52 new doctor-researchers in their research for better treatment options and to improve care for children diagnosed with pediatric cancer. The Hyundai Young Investigator and Scholar Hope Grants will be officially presented to honorees, Dr. Jeffrey Magee, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist and co-director of the High-Risk Hematologic Malignancies program and Dr. Nicole Brossier, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital on Wednesday, September 4th at 10:00am.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and HHOW has launched its campaign theme for 2019, "Every Handprint Tells A Story". Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer impacting 15,000 new, young lives each year. Childhood cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death among children. There are many handprints in the fight to find a cure. HHOW remains one of the largest funders to support medical institutions and efforts to develop pediatric cancer research in the nation. This year will reach $160 million in total lifetime funding since 1998 towards finding a cure. With this latest grant, Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital has received $3.2M in total grants since 2005 from HHOW.

"Through the Hyundai Hope On Wheels grant we – the staff, researchers and families at Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital – will make great strides in our common mission to do what is right for kids and impact cancer care for children in St. Louis and around the country," said Dr. Magee. "We cannot thank Hyundai enough for their support."

"The Hyundai Hope On Wheels program provides us with an opportunity to grow and develop our platform for pediatric cancer research and care," said Dr. Brossier. "Their generosity provides us the opportunity to make real progress in this specialized area of medicine that impacts so many."

"For 21 years, Hyundai and its dealers have partnered with medical doctor research teams from the top hospitals and institutions from around the country in a quest to finally beat this disease," says Scott Fink, Board Chair and Hyundai dealer owner, Hyundai of New Port Richey. "Hyundai's contributions have helped to significantly improve childhood cancer cure rates to more than 80 percent. This is why every minute is precious and every second matters in the fight against pediatric cancer."

During the event, children being treated at Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital who are battling cancer will participate in the program's signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they'll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Their colorful handprints on the official Hope Vehicle represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams.

ST.LOUIS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

For 140 years, St. Louis Children's Hospital has provided exceptional care for children in all 50 states and 80 countries around the world. With its academic partner, Washington University School of Medicine, Children's is consistently ranked among the nation's best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. A member of BJC HealthCare, St. Louis Children's Hospital follows one simple mission – to do what's right for kids. That mission comes to life through medical discovery, innovative therapies and compassionate care. In 2018, Children's expanded with a state-of-the-art, 12-story medical tower. Children's relies on generous donations to deliver specialized care for families in need, extend health care services to the community, and pursue research that promises to transform pediatric medicine. To find out more, visit StLouisChildrens.org , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $160 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully-transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

