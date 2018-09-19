Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents University Of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital With $300,000 Hyundai Hope Scholar Grant to Support Pediatric Cancer Research

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the newest rounds of grants marking its 20th anniversary, Hyundai Hope On Wheels® 501(c)(3) celebrates National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by awarding the $300,000 Hyundai Hope Scholar Grant to Dr. James Labelle of University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital. This September, 38 new doctor-researchers will receive a combined $14.1 million in grants to support novel therapeutic approaches and innovative research options in pediatric cancer. The award will be officially presented to Dr. Labelle at Comer Children's on Thursday, September 20th at 10 a.m.

Childhood cancer researchers depend largely on private funding for groundbreaking therapies to get off the ground and to advance treatment approaches to the next phase of testing, ultimately, bringing better therapies and cures to kids with cancer. With this latest award, Comer Children's has received more than $1.3 million in grants from Hope On Wheels, contributing to the organization's $145 million in the organization's total lifetime giving.

"Throughout the country, talented doctors are working tirelessly to help kids fight cancer by conducting research or providing bedside care," said Scott Fink, chairman, Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors. "Our goal at Hope On Wheels is to provide these doctors with the grant funds they need to perform their lifesaving work."

During the event, children being treated for cancer at Comer Children's will participate in the program's signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they will dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on the Hope Vehicle, a white 2018 Santa Fe. As "Every Handprint Tells a Story," the colorful handprints of brave pediatric cancer fighters represent their individual and collective hopes, dreams and journeys.

COMER CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Comer Children's Hospital (http://www.uchicagokidshospital.org/), which is part of the University of Chicago Medicine (http://www.uchospitals.edu/index.shtml), is home to the only Level 1 pediatric trauma center on the city's South Side. It includes a 30-bed pediatric intensive care unit, one of the state's busiest neonatal intensive units and an array of general, specialty and subspecialty care for children of all ages. The hospital admits more than 5,000 patients and accommodates nearly 37,000 outpatient clinics visits annually, offering everything from general care to groundbreaking treatments for the most complex medical conditions.

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $145 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully-transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

