Hyundai Hope On Wheels Returns To Boston Celebrating 20th Year Anniversary In Support Of Pediatric Cancer Research

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The birthplace of the organization, Hyundai Hope On Wheels (HHOW) was proud to return to Boston to be the presenting sponsor of the 2018 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, in support of pediatric cancer. In this the 30th year of the walk, thousands of supporters, families and members of the community came out to raise awareness and funding for pediatric cancer. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Hyundai Hope On Wheels® 501(c)(3) celebrates its 20th year anniversary 'Saving Lives and Creating Hope' in the fight against pediatric cancer. This year's Jimmy Fund walk was a part of the HHOW month-long series of activities in support of the cause.

In support of pediatric cancer research, HHOW presented a $715,000 check to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute / Jimmy Fund to support life-saving research to end childhood cancer. This year's grant recipients, Dr. Birgit Knoechel and Dr. Maxim Pimkin, received the Hyundai Hope Scholar ($300,000) and Young Investigator ($200,000) grants, respectively. An additional $215,000 was donated by local Hyundai area dealers and the company. The event included 9,200 walkers, volunteers and supporters attended and is projected to surpass $8.5 million dollars raised for cancer research at Dana Farber.

"Boston is affectionately recognized as the founding the city of HHOW. Twenty years ago, a handful of New England-area Hyundai dealers launched an idea to help eradicate pediatric cancer. I am proud to say, I am one of those Hyundai dealers," says Tom O'Brien Hyundai Hope On Wheels Founder and retired Hyundai Dealer. "Our commitment to a future where families no longer hear the words, "your child has cancer," has evolved our focus to funding innovative and advanced research therapies. With the support of over 830 Hyundai dealers nationwide, institutions like the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has received more than $12.2 million in grants from Hope On Wheels, contributing to the organization's $145 million in total lifetime giving."

This September, 38 new doctor-researchers will receive a combined $14.1 million in grants to support novel therapeutic approaches in pediatric cancer. This is in addition to 21 grants totaling $2.1 million that were awarded to hospitals earlier this year. Childhood cancer researchers depend largely on private funding for new, groundbreaking therapies, ultimately, providing better treatment options and cures to kids with cancer.

"It feels good to be back in the city where HHOW started," says Zafar Brooks Executive Director of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and Corporate Social Responsibility of Hyundai Motor America. "In the past 20 years, a lot in the world has changed; but the heart and mission of HHOW has not. The longevity of this organization to support life saving childhood cancer research is made possible by the collective efforts of our amazing dealers, talented doctors and brave child cancer fighters. Together, we are leading the fight to end childhood cancer."

Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. While nearly 80 percent of cancer in children can be cured, pediatric cancer remains the leading disease related cause of death for children. This year's pediatric cancer research grants from HHOW deliver on its decades-long commitment to support the most promising childhood cancer research throughout the nation.

The public is invited to show their support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by wearing a gold ribbon all month long. You may also join HHOW online and in social media, by visiting our website ( www.HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org/national-childhood-cancer-awareness-month ) to view stories of brave cancer survivors and passionate doctor-researchers. Once there, supporters may add their handprint to a wall of hope to show their support for the cause. They will also find information on additional ways to support HHOW through social media efforts and events throughout the month.

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and to view a list of our 2018 Hope On Wheels grant winners, please visit www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/research

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $145 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully-transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

