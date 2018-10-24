Hyundai is Developing New Performance Parts for Veloster Turbo Enthusiasts at 2018 SEMA Show
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo's production performance level is the perfect platform to develop new Hyundai performance parts for enthusiasts
- High-performance K&N® air filter, Borla® axle-back exhaust system, B&M® sport shift kit, Eibach® springs and anti-roll bars are all coming to market
11:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today released its plans for its growing line of accessory performance parts being developed for the 2019 Veloster Turbo and other sporty Hyundai models. The new Veloster Turbo is a tremendous performance equation for enthusiasts, with superb overall dynamic performance starting in the lower $20,000 price range. This low entry price point gives enthusiasts plenty of room in their budget to increase their vehicle's performance with proven accessory parts validated by Hyundai. These new parts have the benefit of being thoroughly tested by Hyundai and do not invalidate Hyundai's market-leading warranties, including its industry-leading powertrain warranty, an important benefit for new vehicle owners.
These new accessory parts include:
- High-performance K&N® high-flow air filter
- Borla® axle-back exhaust systems
- B&M® sport shift kit
- Eibach® springs and anti-roll bars
- Lightweight, performance alloy wheels
Hyundai continues to increase its presence in the aftermarket performance community, both with extreme value models such as Veloster Turbo, Elantra Sport and Elantra GT Sport, and its growing line of aftermarket accessories tailored to these and other models. Look for a continuous flow of new performance parts to meet these buyer needs, all validated to Hyundai's high quality standards.
