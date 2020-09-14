Hyundai Launches Dynamic New Tucson with Best-in-Segment Features and Class-Leading Capabilities

The all-new Tucson is an important launch for Hyundai as the model is among its most popular, racking up global sales of more than 7 million units since its original launch in 2004. Hyundai expects the new model to attract even more customers with its cutting-edge design, roominess, class-leading digital capabilities, dynamic ride and handling and excellent fuel efficiency.

"We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Tucson, the latest model in Hyundai's SUV transformation," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. "This exciting vehicle sets a new benchmark for innovation in its segment, delivering an impressive blend of design, technology, packaging and performance."

The all-new Tucson goes on sale in Korea in September as a 2021 model. It will go on sale in the U.S. and other global markets as a 2022 model starting from the first half of 2021.

Considering the global pandemic, Hyundai revealed the new Tucson online, inviting everyone who is interested in finding out Hyundai's most progressive SUV ever. In response to the recent stay-at-home trend, the all-new Tucson's world premiere press conference can be viewed at Hyundai.com and its social media channels, as well as Channel Hyundai, the company's recently launched global contents platform and interactive application for Smart TVs. The official unveiling video is now available at https://youtu.be/RlsxwoKd_sQ.

For more information on the all-new Tucson, Please visit: globalpr.hyundai.com

1 Specifications of a long-wheelbase variant (mm): overall length (4,630), width (1,865), height (1,665), wheelbase (2,755)

2 Specifications of a short-wheelbase variant (mm): overall length (4,500), width (1,865), height (1,650), wheelbase (2,680)

