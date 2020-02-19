Hyundai Launches Redesigned HyundaiUSA.com Website

"Our completely reimagined website gives customers a rich, immersive experience that makes navigating the site simpler and more productive," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "It's built on a state-of-the-art platform with powerful tools, engaging content, and better dealer integration that will allow us to add even more innovative features in the years to come."

Hyundaiusa.com is fully responsive so it can be accessed on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices with no compromise. The new website is organized into three main sections: Vehicles, Build & Price, and Inventory, plus easy access to Hyundai offers.

Vehicles

The vehicles section offers all of the information shoppers need to understand Hyundai's full lineup of cars and SUVs. They can see existing and upcoming vehicles and compare between models. Each vehicle has an overview page which introduces the overall character of the model and a sample of its stand-out features, benefits and awards.

In addition, there is a dedicated section for all of the trims, so users can explore the features of each trim, available packages and options, and filter the trims by specific feature. The specification page doubles as a trim comparison, allowing a side-by-side view of any trims of the model the user is looking at.

Build & Price

Studies have showed that choosing a model and trim can be one of the hardest parts about selecting a new vehicle. With that being said, Hyundai's new build tool has filtering functionality. Shoppers can filter by body style, fuel type, price, drivetrain, and features.

For instance, if a shopper is looking for a vehicle that is an SUV, under $25,000, with premium audio and a sunroof, they'll see the model and trim combinations that fit those filters. When the model and trim selection is made, the shopper can customize their vehicle by choosing the color, accessories, package, and more.

Inventory

The inventory tool is all about helping customers find a Hyundai vehicle at a nearby dealer. It functions like an e-commerce site with filters to help narrow down choices in the customer's local area. There are also SureCritic reviews available for buyers who want the opinions of other customers.

The redesigned Hyundaiusa.com website makes it easier for customers to request a quote from a dealer, schedule a test drive, apply special offers, view local 'real-time' inventory, and browse local dealerships. In addition, shoppers can save vehicles they are interested in to view again later.

Other Enhancements

Automated monthly incentive tool that showcases all market based incentives

Automated translation services for Spanish, Korean and Chinese languages for both desktop and mobile devices

Level AA ADA Compliance built within the website platform to help those with disabilities navigate the site easier

The redesigned Hyundaiusa.com website was developed with its agency of record, INNOCEAN USA and Hyundai AutoEver America.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

