Hyundai Launches Spirited New Elantra N Line Sedan

Elantra N Line delivers a spirited driving experience, powered by a 1.6-liter GDI turbocharged engine with six-speed manual or seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission (DCT) that produces up to 201 horsepower and 195.2 lb-ft torque. Hyundai engineers implemented several mechanical improvements to Elantra's suspension to increase stiffness for a gripping performance, aided by 18-inch alloy wheels, multi-link independent rear suspension and larger front brake rotors.

Driver-oriented features, such as paddle shifters and Drive Mode Selector system, enable a racing-inspired experience behind the wheel. Interior design elements, including a leather-wrapped perforated N steering wheel with metallic spokes, N sport seats with leather bolsters, gearshift with metal accents and leather inserts, and alloy pedals, complement Elantra's sporty exterior styling.

N Line design elements complement a dynamic driving experience

Elantra N Line's 'low and wide' exterior styling and 'Parametric Dynamics' design theme imparts a look of sophisticated sportiness. Elantra's cascade grille gets a more aggressive look with an N Line badge and intricate geometric pattern. Arrow-shaped air curtains on the lower fascia support aerodynamic performance and engine cooling while giving the model a high-performance image.

Elantra N Line's sporty side skirts and 18-inch alloy wheels accentuate the fastback sedan's low and wide aesthetic. From the side, the car's dynamic styling is defined by arrow-like creases in its body panels that suggest forward motion. Glossy black molding on the wheel wells, side-view mirrors and side skirts provide a touch of modern sophistication to the overall appearance.

Elantra N Line's fastback profile merges with a sculpted rear, designed to enhance aerodynamic performance and further express the low and wide aesthetic through horizontal lines. The integrated spoiler, chrome twin exhaust and N Line rear diffuser add to the car's performance-inspired styling.

Hyundai also launched N performance parts for those who want to further customize Hyundai N Line models to suit their preference. The N performance parts provide a more dynamic driving experience beyond the base model, allowing customers to get more of the N experience.

An array of driver assist, safety and convenience features add to the N experience, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA). In addition, Elantra N Line owners get a Hyundai Digital Key, Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Following the launch of the new Elantra N Line, Hyundai plans to launch Sonata N Line with 2.5-liter turbocharged GDI engine in 2020 to further expand the N Line lineup.

New Elantra Hybrid Electric on the way

Elantra Hybrid is due to go on sale in Korea during the third quarter of 2020; sales in global markets will follow soon after. It is the first new Elantra hybrid in 11 years since the launch of Elantra LPI Hybrid in 2009.

Elantra Hybrid is equipped with a 1.6-liter GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine. The permanent-magnet electric motor will deliver 32 kW, powered by a lithium-ion-polymer battery with 1.32 kWh of capacity positioned under the rear seats. The 1.6-liter GDI engine combined with the electric motor in Elantra Hybrid delivers a total system output of 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft of torque. The high-efficiency electric motor has an electric-only driving mode that delivers instantaneous torque at low speeds, with available power-assist at higher vehicle speeds. The 2021 Elantra Hybrid is projected to have a combined EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of more than 50 miles per gallon.

"The new Elantra lineup, with N Line and HEV variants, will satisfy a wider variety of customers. The N Line model will appeal to customers who favor a sporty look and spirited driving performance while the HEV model will appeal to those who prefer high fuel efficiency," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. "The expanded selection will help solidify Elantra's position in the compact sedan segment."

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company offers a range of world-class vehicles and mobility services in more than 200 countries. Hyundai Motor sold more than 4.4 million vehicles globally in 2019, and currently employs some 120,000 personnel worldwide. The company is enhancing its product lineup with vehicles designed to help usher in a more sustainable future, while offering innovative solutions to real-world mobility challenges. Through the process Hyundai aims to facilitate 'Progress for Humanity' with smart mobility solutions that vitalize connections between people and provide quality time to its customers.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

www.hyundainews.com

