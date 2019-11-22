Hyundai Motor America Celebrated the Start of the Holiday Season with its 3rd Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at its Fountain Valley, CA Headquarters
Hyundai hosted their annual turkey drive for families and non-profits in Orange County as a part of its social commitment to building better communities
Nov 22, 2019, 15:32 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, 2019, Hyundai Motor America held its much anticipated annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 16th at its North American Headquarters in Fountain Valley, CA. The company partnered with local non-profit organizations, churches and community foundations to giveaway over 1,000 turkeys for families in need. Executives from Hyundai were in attendance, along with other Orange County elected officials and community leaders.
Individuals and organizations receiving turkeys were selected by local community based organizations. Each recipient was provided with a voucher to collect the fresh-frozen turkey. Individuals redeemed the vouchers at the event on Hyundai's Fountain Valley campus. "We are so proud that Hyundai Motor America is such a strong partner in our community, their continuous efforts of serving the Orange County community are corporate responsibility at its finest," states Fountain Valley City Council Member, Michael Vo.
