Hyundai Motor America Reports 2018 December and Total Year Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported December sales of Hyundai- and Genesis-branded vehicles of 65,721 units, a 3 percent increase in comparison with December 2017 and the best December sales month in company history. Retail sales in December were also up 4 percent. Hyundai closed the year strong with total sales increasing in seven out of the last eight months.

2018 Year End Sales Summary

For the full year, Hyundai and Genesis sold 677,946 vehicles, a 1 percent decline in comparison with 2017, while retail volume was up slightly on the year. Hyundai-branded vehicle sales exceeded last year's total, while Hyundai SUVs set an all-time annual record with more than 300,000 units sold, a 24 percent increase compared with 2017. SUV sales represented 45 percent of total sales, the highest SUV mix in Hyundai history. The Tucson led the way with 142,000 units sold, a 24 percent increase over 2017, making it Hyundai's second highest volume model behind Elantra. On the car front, Elantra yearly sales were up 1 percent with more than 200,000 units sold and Ioniq was up 35 percent on the year.

Sales by Brand



Dec-18 Dec-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Hyundai 65,107 61,646 667,634 664,961 Genesis 614 1,948 10,312 20,594 TOTAL 65,721 63,594 677,946 685,555

Hyundai December Brand Highlights

Hyundai-branded vehicle sales increased by 6 percent in December, in large part due to the highest SUV sales month in company history of 35,058 units sold, a 42 percent increase over December 2017. This was the fifth month in a row Hyundai established a new monthly SUV sales mark, while retail SUV sales mix reached an all-time high of 53 percent. Tucson set a monthly record for the 22nd month in a row, with a 32 percent increase, and Kona sold more than 8,000 units, its highest monthly total yet and a 39 percent increase compared with last month, November 2018. Retail sales of the all-new 2019 Santa Fe were also up 46 percent versus the prior year. Sonata (up 2 percent), Veloster (up 54 percent) and Ioniq (up 40 percent) rounded out the Hyundai models with gains on the month.

"Hyundai had a strong close to the year, setting our December sales total record and increasing retail sales for the year," said John Cook, director, Sales Operations, Hyundai Motor America. "In 2018 we focused on reinventing and expanding our SUV lineup and customers responded in the second half of the year with SUV retail mix exceeding 50 percent for the first time in December. These vehicles, along with our diverse car lineup put us in a position to pick up market share in 2019."

December Product and Corporate Activities

Most Combined IIHS Safety Ratings: For the second year in a row, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that Hyundai has the most combined TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK-rated vehicles in the automotive industry.

For the second year in a row, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that Hyundai has the most combined TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK-rated vehicles in the automotive industry. Wards 10 Best Engine Honors: Two out of the ten coveted spots in the 2019 WardsAuto 10 Best Engines competition were Hyundai powertrains with the all-new 2019 NEXO FCEV and 2019 Kona Electric recognized.

Two out of the ten coveted spots in the 2019 WardsAuto 10 Best Engines competition were Hyundai powertrains with the all-new 2019 NEXO FCEV and 2019 Kona Electric recognized. First 2019 NEXO Sale: Hyundai delivered its first NEXO fuel cell SUV to a former scientist eager to add the benefits of this zero-emissions vehicle to his environmentally-friendly lifestyle at Keyes Hyundai in Van Nuys, California .

Hyundai delivered its first NEXO fuel cell SUV to a former scientist eager to add the benefits of this zero-emissions vehicle to his environmentally-friendly lifestyle at Keyes Hyundai in . Kona Electric Pricing: The long-awaited 2019 Kona Electric convention-breaking electric crossover starts at $36,450 , for an effective net price of $28,950 ( $29,995 including delivery), with the electric vehicle tax credit of $7,500 factored in.

The long-awaited 2019 Kona Electric convention-breaking electric crossover starts at , for an effective net price of ( including delivery), with the electric vehicle tax credit of factored in. Hyundai 'Elevate' Walking Car Concept: At CES 2019, Hyundai will present a totally new vehicle concept that combines the power of robotics and EV technology to take people where no vehicle has been before. This design concept and prototype will be showcased at Hyundai's press conference on January 7 at 3 p.m. PST at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Level 2, Oceanside B.

At CES 2019, Hyundai will present a totally new vehicle concept that combines the power of robotics and EV technology to take people where no vehicle has been before. This design concept and prototype will be showcased at Hyundai's press conference on at at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Level 2, Oceanside B. Super Bowl Advertising: Hyundai confirmed plans to advertise during the Super Bowl with a a new 60-second spot that will run in the first quarter of the game.

Hyundai confirmed plans to advertise during the Super Bowl with a a new 60-second spot that will run in the first quarter of the game. 1 Million Mile Elantra: In just five years, a delivery driver from Olathe, Kansas drove her 2013 Elantra 1 million miles with the original powertrain. Hyundai created a 1 million mile emblem for her odometer and surprised her with a new 2019 Elantra.

Hyundai Model Sales

Vehicle Dec-18 Dec-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Accent 3,830 5,205 29,090 58,955 Azera 2 141 628 3,060 Elantra 15,076 21,350 200,415 198,210 Ioniq 1,275 908 15,076 11,197 Kona 8,319 0 47,090 0 Nexo 8 0 8 0 Santa Fe 11,347 13,146 117,038 133,171 Sonata 8,705 8,508 105,118 131,803 Tucson 15,384 11,633 142,299 114,735 Veloster 1,161 755 10,871 12,658

Genesis Model Sales

Vehicle Dec-18 Dec-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD G70 229 0 409 0 G80 305 1,542 7,663 16,196 G90 80 406 2,240 4,398

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

