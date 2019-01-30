Hyundai Motor America Reports January 2019 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported January sales of 40,796 units, a 3 percent increase in comparison with January 2018. Despite a month with many challenges, including the U.S. government shutdown and severe arctic weather across the country, Hyundai was able to achieve increasing sales thanks to strong performances across its lineup of vehicles that feature leading safety, quality, and cost to own value.

Sales Summary



Jan-19 Jan-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Hyundai 40,796 39,629 40,796 39,629

January Highlights

Hyundai sold 21,007 SUVs, representing 51 percent of the total sales volume. This was an all-time January SUV sales record and an increase of 37 percent compared with January 2018. Kona, the recently named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, sold 5,696 units, its third highest monthly total ever. Santa Fe total sales grew by 2 percent, while retail sales of the model were up 20 percent. Increased availability in Southern California of Hyundai's advanced fuel cell vehicle NEXO, resulted in 35 sales, the most fuel cell vehicles Hyundai has sold in a month. Sonata sales increased by 3 percent, while Veloster was up 15 percent, showcasing how Hyundai's diverse lineup is meeting varied customer needs.

"We are pleased with Hyundai's start to 2019 as we hit our January objectives, following a record-breaking December and several challenges outside of our control," said John Cook, director, Sales Operations, Hyundai Motor America. "We've also started the year with many positives as Hyundai won several prestigious industry recognitions, including Utility Vehicle of the Year and Car and Driver 10Best for Kona and Kona EV."

January Product and Corporate Activities

Kona and Kona EV Named Utility Vehicle of the Year: At the North American International Auto Show, the 2019 Kona and Kona EV SUV models were named the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, one of the industry's highest honors.

At the North American International Auto Show, the 2019 Kona and Kona EV SUV models were named the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, one of the industry's highest honors. Car and Driver 10Best for Kona and Kona EV: Kona and Kona EV were also selected to the prestigious Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs list, the first time a Hyundai SUV has been named to the list.

Kona and Kona EV were also selected to the prestigious 10Best Trucks and SUVs list, the first time a Hyundai SUV has been named to the list. Hyundai Elevate Concept: At CES, Hyundai unveiled its Elevate ultimate mobility vehicle concept that can traverse terrain beyond the limitations of even the most capable off-road vehicle with its innovative robotic legs.

At CES, Hyundai unveiled its Elevate ultimate mobility vehicle concept that can traverse terrain beyond the limitations of even the most capable off-road vehicle with its innovative robotic legs. North American International Auto Show News: During the final winter Detroit Auto Show, Hyundai unveiled its Veloster N race car that competes in the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge, introduced the Elantra GT N Line trim and announced national advertising for its Shopper Assurance program.

During the final winter Detroit Auto Show, Hyundai unveiled its Veloster N race car that competes in the IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge, introduced the Elantra GT N Line trim and announced national advertising for its Shopper Assurance program. Super Bowl Ad: Earlier this week, Hyundai released its humorous Super Bowl commercial that will air in the first quarter and show how much better car buying can be with Shopper Assurance.

Earlier this week, Hyundai released its humorous Super Bowl commercial that will air in the first quarter and show how much better car buying can be with Shopper Assurance. Government Shutdown Payment Relief: To help federal government employees affected by the shutdown, Hyundai offered auto loan and lease payment extensions.

To help federal government employees affected by the shutdown, Hyundai offered auto loan and lease payment extensions. Santa Fe Redesign of the Year: Hyundai's all-new 2019 Santa Fe captured the Redesign of the Year award by ALG that measures the degree of vehicle change and the quality of its execution.

Hyundai's all-new 2019 Santa Fe captured the Redesign of the Year award by ALG that measures the degree of vehicle change and the quality of its execution. Sonata Readers' Choice Awards: The Detroit News awarded the Hyundai Sonata the Readers' Choice Award in the "Most for Your Money" category at its 15th annual Readers' Choice Awards.

Model Sales

Vehicle Jan-19 Jan-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Accent 1,825 2,429 1,825 2,429 Elantra 9,942 14,017 9,942 14,017 Ioniq 955 973 955 973 Kona 5,696 0 5,696 0 Nexo 35 1* 35 1* Santa Fe 7,832 7,677 7,832 7,677 Sonata 6,212 6,027 6,212 6,027 Tucson 7,444 7,637 7,444 7,637 Veloster 855 744 855 744

* Tucson Fuel Cell sale

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

