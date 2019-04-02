Hyundai Motor America Reports March 2019 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported March sales of 61,177 units, a 2% increase in comparison with March 2018 and the eighth straight month of increasing sales. Retail sales in March grew by 1% as Hyundai's well-rounded product lineup, expanding SUV offerings and focus on customer experience helped Hyundai again outpace the industry. Hyundai sales in 2019 are off to a strong start in a toughening market, up 2% in the first quarter.

Sales Summary



Mar-19 Mar-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Hyundai 61,177 60,154 147,585 144,515

March Highlights

Hyundai sold nearly 30,000 SUVs in March, representing 49% of the total sales volume. Retail SUV sales totaled 22,355, a 47% retail mix compared with 39% last year. This was an all-time March SUV total sales record with an increase of 17% compared with March 2018 and the eighth consecutive monthly SUV sales record. Tucson set its March monthly sales record with 11,976 units sold, up 1% compared with last year. Kona, the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, sold 7,015 units, up 197% and the second highest-monthly total ever for the model. Veloster sales increased a significant 42%, while the Veloster N continues to be a hit in the sport compact segment. Accent also achieved an increase on the month with sales growing by 9%.

"Despite a challenging first quarter for the industry, Hyundai was able to gain market share as our retail sales grew 2% through the first three months of the year," said John Cook, director, Sales Operations, Hyundai Motor America. "In March, retail gains were led by Tucson, Elantra and Santa Fe, which were up 19%, 9% and 3% respectively. In just a few short weeks, Hyundai's continued product revamp continues with two important debuts of Sonata and Venue at the NY Auto Show. And with Palisade hitting dealers later this summer, Hyundai continues to deliver vehicles that consumers are interested in buying today, coupled with industry-leading quality and value."

March Product and Corporate Activities

Next Generation Sonata Revealed: At the Seoul Motor Show, Hyundai revealed the all-new 2020 Sonata, showcasing a dramatic sporty four-door-coupe design. Hyundai also announced the new "Digital Key" that will be available on the 2020 Sonata and allows users to unlock and start their Hyundai vehicle via their smartphone. The new Sonata also rides on an all-new third generation platform and has a premium Bose sound system, in addition to other features, including advanced powertrain options. The 2020 Sonata will make its U.S. debut in a few weeks at the New York International Auto Show.

Hyundai unveiled the name for its all-new 2020 SUV: Hyundai Venue. The new entry SUV name references a "place" where people want to be seen. The Venue symbolizes a trendy, unique style, perfect for Hyundai's newest and smallest SUV. Veloster Named an Automobile All-Star: At an award ceremony at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance in Florida , the Hyundai Veloster N performance coupe was named a 2019 Automobile ® magazine All-Star.

At an award ceremony at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance in , the Hyundai Veloster N performance coupe was named a 2019 Automobile magazine All-Star. Marketing Sponsorships: In March, Hyundai executed several engaging sponsorships as a presenting partner of the GLAAD Media Awards and the official automotive sponsor of the Los Angeles Marathon.

In March, Hyundai executed several engaging sponsorships as a presenting partner of the GLAAD Media Awards and the official automotive sponsor of the Los Angeles Marathon. Student Assurance: Today, Hyundai introduced Student Assurance, an industry-first incentive for customers with student loan debt. Student Assurance will help eligible customers free themselves of student loan debt faster by providing a contribution of up to $900 directly toward their student loan with a purchase or lease of a new Hyundai vehicle. The program is initially available at Hyundai dealerships in California and the Phoenix, Arizona area from April 1 – September 30, 2019 .

Model Sales

Vehicle Mar-19 Mar-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Accent 3,166 2,909 6,781 7,418 Elantra 15,866 17,323 36,112 47,064 Ioniq 1,323 1,669 3,310 3,798 Kona 7,015 2,360 18,397 2,559 Nexo 20 0 60 2* Santa Fe 10,929 11,401 28,683 28,552 Sonata 8,827 11,098 21,520 23,825 Tucson 11,976 11,806 28,831 27,880 Veloster 2,055 1,445 3,891 3,040



* Tucson Fuel Cell sales

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

