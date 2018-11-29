Hyundai Motor America Reports November 2018 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported November sales of Hyundai- and Genesis-branded vehicles of 57,499 units, a 1 percent increase in comparison with November 2017. Hyundai continues to achieve sales gains in the second half of the year with total sales increasing in six out of the last seven months.

Sales by Brand



Nov-18 Nov-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Hyundai 57,082 55,435 602,527 603,315 Genesis 417 1,776 9,698 18,646 TOTAL 57,499 57,211 612,225 621,961

Hyundai Brand Highlights

Hyundai-branded vehicle sales increased by 3 percent, led again by a monthly SUV sales record that rose 17 percent compared with the prior year. This was the fourth month in a row Hyundai established a new monthly SUV sales mark, while retail SUV sales mix was 49 percent versus 38 percent last November. Tucson set a monthly record for the 21st month in a row, with a 3 percent increase and Kona reached nearly 6,000 units sold, its highest monthly total since going on sale in February. Sonata (up 2 percent), Veloster (up 9 percent) and Ioniq (up 12 percent), which also set a November sales record, were the other Hyundai models with improvements on the month.

"Hyundai's product portfolio makeover of 10 all-new or redesigned models in 2018 are attracting consumers and resulting in sales growth in an industry we expect to be down slightly for the month," said John Cook, director, Sales Operations, Hyundai Motor America. "We continue to focus on retail sales and with compelling offers during the Hyundai Holidays winter sales event we are aiming for an increase on the year. Going into 2019 with these new products and our new flagship premium three-row Palisade SUV that was launched at the Los Angeles Auto Show last week, we are building momentum and are poised to pick up market share."

November Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Palisade Global Reveal: At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its new flagship premium three-row Palisade SUV. The 2020 Palisade rides on an all-new SUV chassis with exceptional second- and third-row roominess coupled with generous cargo area and reconfiguration flexibility. Palisade will be available at dealerships across the U.S. in the summer of 2019.

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its new flagship premium three-row Palisade SUV. The 2020 Palisade rides on an all-new SUV chassis with exceptional second- and third-row roominess coupled with generous cargo area and reconfiguration flexibility. Palisade will be available at dealerships across the U.S. in the summer of 2019. Kona and Kona Electric Finalist for Utility Vehicle of the Year: The 2019 Hyundai Kona and Kona Electric CUV models were together named one of the three finalists for the 2019 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, one of the most prestigious annual awards given in the auto industry.

The 2019 Hyundai Kona and Kona Electric CUV models were together named one of the three finalists for the 2019 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, one of the most prestigious annual awards given in the auto industry. KBB Best Buy Awards for Kona and Veloster N: The 2019 Kona and 2019 Veloster N earned Best Buy Awards from the experts at Kelley Blue Book in the categories of Best Subcompact SUV and Best Performance Car, respectively.

The 2019 Kona and 2019 Veloster N earned Best Buy Awards from the experts at Kelley Blue Book in the categories of Best Subcompact SUV and Best Performance Car, respectively. Veloster N Pricing: The well-regarded, high-performance Veloster N starts at $26,900 and the Performance Package model at $29,000 .

The well-regarded, high-performance Veloster N starts at and the Performance Package model at . 2019 Racing Program: Bryan Herta Autosport will compete in the 2019 IMSA MICHELIN Pilot Challenge in the all-new Hyundai Veloster N TCR race car. In addition, Bryan Herta Autosport will sell Hyundai TCR race cars to customer teams and provide technical and parts support.

Hyundai Model Sales

Vehicle Nov-18 Nov-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Accent 1,957 3,624 25,260 53,750 Azera -1 146 626 2,919 Elantra 18,148 19,060 185,339 176,860 Ioniq 1,074 962 13,801 10,289 Kona 5,976 0 38,771 0 Santa Fe 8,994 11,346 105,691 120,025 Sonata 8,173 7,982 96,413 123,295 Tucson 11,908 11,532 126,915 103,102 Veloster 853 781 9,710 11,903

Genesis Model Sales

Vehicle Nov-18 Nov-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD G70 128 0 180 0 G80 217 1,408 7,358 14,654 G90 72 368 2,160 3,992

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

