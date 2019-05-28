Hyundai Motor America Selects Randy Parker as Vice President of National Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has named automotive industry veteran Randy Parker vice president of National Sales. Mr. Parker will be responsible for all aspects of sales and distribution of Hyundai vehicles in the U.S., including sales strategies, fleet and certified pre-owned operations, dealer relations, market representation, and other related activities with the mission to grow Hyundai sales and market share. Mr. Parker will also oversee Hyundai's seven sales regions. He starts on May 30 and will report to Brian Smith, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor America.

"Randy has built a career on leading teams, working collaboratively with retailers and implementing sales strategies that deliver profitable growth," said Brian Smith, COO, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai's product lineup is as compelling as it's ever been, with sedans, SUVs and alternative powered vehicles that meet and satisfy virtually any customer need. I'm looking forward to Randy joining Hyundai as part of our leadership team, guiding our sales and regional teams and building on the momentum we've made so far this year."

Mr. Parker comes to Hyundai with more than three decades of automotive industry experience and leadership roles at both Nissan and General Motors. He most recently served as division vice president, Global Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Sales and Marketing, at Nissan Motor Company where he was responsible for the automaker's LCV business unit based in Yokohama, Japan.

At Nissan, he was also vice president of Infiniti North America, where he was in charge of the brand's overall performance in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and previous to that the regional vice president of Nissan USA's western region.

Prior to Nissan, Mr. Parker spent nearly 25 years at General Motors working in a variety of sales, marketing and finance roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Christian University and attended executive management programs at Penn State University and Harvard Business School.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

