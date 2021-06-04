Hyundai Motor Americas Region Names Carlos Servin Chief Cost Optimization Officer

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Americas Region has appointed Carlos Servin as the Chief Cost Optimization Officer. Servin will be responsible for leading the strategy and execution of all cost optimization initiatives across North and South America. This includes benchmarking and implementing best practices for localization, supplier assessments and cost optimization to improve efficiency across Hyundai's operations in the region. Servin reports to Hyundai Motor North America president and CEO, José Muñoz, and starts today.

"Carlos' deep automotive industry knowledge, strong analytical skills, intercultural experience and entrepreneurial mindset will drive Hyundai's cost optimization efforts in North and South America," said Muñoz. "As we rapidly grow our business, there is a tremendous opportunity to create efficiencies across our operations. I'm looking forward to Carlos joining our leadership team."

Servin has over 30 years of global automotive expertise at Ford Motor Company, Volvo Car Corporation AB and Nissan. He was most recently the corporate vice president, global controller for marketing and sales, industrial operations and regions for Nissan.

Servin has worked at both the global headquarters and at the regional level at each of these companies and in markets around the world, including North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, China and Asia.

Servin earned his MBA from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in Mexico City.

