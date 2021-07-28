Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Electric Sign MOU to Develop Hydrogen Fuel Cell Package for Power Generation

The endeavor combines Hyundai Motor's decades-long fuel cell experience and Hyundai Electric's power equipment expertise. Under the MOU, the two parties will develop a hydrogen fuel cell package dedicated for mobile power generators and alternative maritime power (AMP) supply solutions, based on Hyundai Motor's polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) system that is used in Hyundai Motor's fuel cell vehicles.

The new fuel cell-based package system is expected to be a game changer in the mobile generator market, which is currently dominated by diesel generators. Environmentally-friendly, distributed power solutions like the one planned can address carbon-neutral electric needs in a variety of industrial sectors such as port facilities, construction sites and industrial complexes.

Under the agreement, Hyundai Motor will supply PEMFC fuel cell systems and provide technical support while Hyundai Electric will develop and commercialize a fuel cell-based power generation package which includes mobile generators and AMP supply systems. Hyundai Electric will also explore a variety of business models for marketing the new package in Korea and abroad.

