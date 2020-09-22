Hyundai Motor and UNDP Launch 'for Tomorrow' Global Project for Grassroots Sustainable Innovations

Under the agreement, Hyundai Motor and UNDP will collaborate for the first time to create a global initiative, titled for Tomorrow, which will help accelerate progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

The agreement will enable Hyundai Motor and UNDP to crowdsource innovations from the public and help implement these solutions, a much needed response to the world's escalating environmental and socio-economic challenges.

To mark the inauguration of the project in safety amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a signing ceremony was held online between Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Euisun Chung and UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, during which they discussed the future of their partnership and global cooperation for sustainability. Also in attendance were actress, activist, and social impact entrepreneur Jessica Alba, who officially endorses 'for Tomorrow,' and British journalist Lucy Siegle, who moderated the conversation.

"The for Tomorrow project we are launching today with UNDP aims to offer concrete solutions to many of our problems today," said Mr. Chung of Hyundai Motor Group. "Through this project, Hyundai Motor Company will help mobilize the power of cooperation and innovation to engineer sustainable progress for humanity."

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Chung and Mr. Steiner unveiled a preview of the for Tomorrow project (www.fortomorrow.org), a focal point for the collaboration and open innovation platform where people can share solutions to be amplified and scaled up. Hyundai Motor and UNDP launched dedicated Instagram channels (@forTomorrow2030) to promote the project. Under this year's theme and slogan, "Make Cities Inclusive, Safe, Resilient and Sustainable," for Tomorrow will accept proposals from October 2020 through April 2021, in time for Earth Day on April 22, with project acceleration in the ensuing months.

"UNDP is committed to supporting the incredible power of local innovators to change the world for the better – for not only today, but also for tomorrow and into the future," said Mr. Steiner. "With the launch of this platform in partnership with Hyundai, we want to explore new ways of connecting these pioneering minds together - and help them unleash their full potential to build a greener, more resilient, more inclusive and more sustainable future."

On Tuesday September 22 (10 a.m. EST/ 11 p.m. KST), an online launch event was held at www.fortomorrow.org, endorsed by Jessica Alba, with Hyundai Motor Company Global Chief Marketing Officer Wonhong Cho, UNDP Special Advisor Jason D'Cruz, UNDP Accelerator Labs Sudan representative Basma Saeed and UNDP Accelerator Labs Philippines representative Rex Lor. The event was moderated by British journalist Lucy Siegle.

"It is inspiring to witness the United Nations and Hyundai come together to collaborate on an initiative like this. We have all spent the better part of the year facing challenges we never thought we would, and through that it's become clear that working together is our only way forward to create a better, more sustainable and more humane world for today and tomorrow," said Jessica Alba.

Hyundai Motor and UNDP will support solutions shared on the platform by advancing, sharing and building upon them with the help of the the UNDP Accelerator Labs, a global network of 60 labs that are tapping into local innovations to create actionable insights and reimagine sustainable development for the 21st century to address global challenges like climate change and socioeconomic inequality.

Through for Tomorrow, Hyundai Motor will share its commitment to sustainable mobility and lifestyles via its vision of enabling "Progress for Humanity." The company, via for Tomorrow and ensuing sustainable initiatives, plans to leap forward from simply "doing well" to "doing good," engaging the environmentally conscious and committed local innovators of the millennial and Z generations

For Tomorrow is the first step in the two parties' global partnership for sustainable development and lays the foundation for their active involvement in the celebration and amplification of grassroots initiatives. Hyundai Motor and UNDP will continue to work together with people around the world for humanity's shared liveable future.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company offers a range of world-class vehicles and mobility services in more than 200 countries. Hyundai Motor sold more than 4.4 million vehicles globally in 2019, and currently employs some 120,000 personnel worldwide. The company is enhancing its product lineup with vehicles designed to help usher in a more sustainable future, while offering innovative solutions to real-world mobility challenges. Through the process, Hyundai aims to facilitate 'Progress for Humanity' with smart mobility solutions that vitalize connections between people and provide quality time to its customers.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

About the United Nations Development Programme

UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and planet.

In 2019, UNDP set out in 2019 to build the world's largest and fastest learning network on wicked sustainable development challenges. Co-built as a joint-venture with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany and the Qatar Fund for Development, the UNDP Accelerator Lab Network is covering 78 countries (and expanding to 114 countries this year), and tapping into local innovations to create actionable insights and reimagine sustainable development for the 21st century.

Read more about the UNDP Acelerator Lab Network: https://acceleratorlabs.undp.org/

Continue the conversation about the power of bottom-up innovation at the SDG Action Zone, 24 September 11.45 EST : https://sdgactionzone.org/class/innovative-solutions-grassroots-local-innovations-to-accelerate-action/?wcs_timestamp=1600947900

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Related Links

http://hyundai.com

