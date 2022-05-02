Hyundai Motor Launches First Exclusive Metamobility NFT Collection, 'Shooting Star'

For its NFT community, Hyundai Motor launched dedicated channels on Discord and Twitter as well as an official website that launched on May 2 to form an online community.

On May 9-10, Hyundai Motor will sell 10,000 official Ethereum-based 'Shooting Star' NFTs on its official NFT website. Pre-sale for whitelist buyers who won the NFT community event hosted by Hyundai Motor will be on May 9, followed by a general sale on May 10.

The sale of an NFT in the form of a shooting star will be followed by the latest film of 'Hyundai x Meta Kongz,' which ends with 'Kongz' finding a shooting star stuck in a Hyundai Pony windshield wiper.

Hyundai Motor's Metamobility NFT applies the 'Reveal' method, showing a placeholder image first, and then revealing the actual individual NFT images later. In other words, the 10,000 placeholder 'Shooting Star' NFTs will turn into unique Metamobility NFTs in various shapes in late May.

"Starting with our 'Shooting Star' NFTs, we are expanding the Hyundai brand experience into the 'Metamobility universe,' creating unique opportunities for our NFT community members to join in the fun," said Thomas Schemera, Hyundai Motor's Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division. "We plan to launch more unique NFTs based on the 'Metamobility universe' concept and introduce more member benefits to expand the community going forward. We welcome everyone to be part of our experimental journey."

