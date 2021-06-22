Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Celebrates Launch Of All-New 2022 Santa Cruz

The highly-anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle shatters both SUV and truck segments, creating an entirely new vehicle category. The Santa Cruz features a secure, open bed area which includes a lockable tonneau cover and hidden bed storage for diverse gear-carrying flexibility.

"Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, breaks open an all new segment territory, both for Hyundai and the industry as a whole. Open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful and efficient engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments. Our customers will wonder just how they managed before owning one," said Jose Munoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America.

HMMA recently completed a plant expansion project to support adding the Santa Cruz to HMMA's product mix. The addition of the Santa Cruz will further enhance HMMA's ability to adjust its vehicle production with market demand and stay competitive in the ever-changing automotive market.

"We are excited and honored to be producing Hyundai's first open bed vehicle for the North American market," said HMMA President and CEO, Ernie Kim. "The launch of the Santa Cruz is a further testament to the trust Hyundai Motor company puts in HMMA and our Alabama home. I am so proud of our Team Members for accomplishing this achievement while the world is going through such difficult times. We can't wait for our customers to experience the innovative design and world class quality the Santa Cruz will bring to the table."

The addition of the Santa Cruz will continue to sustain high-quality jobs at HMMA and throughout its supplier base.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will begin arriving in U.S. dealerships later this summer.

For features and technical specifications please visit HyundaiNews.com

https://www.hyundainews.com/en-us/models/hyundai-santa_cruz-2022-santa_cruz

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala., is an independent manufacturing operation of Hyundai Motor Company, based in Seoul, Korea. HMMA currently produces the Hyundai Sonata, Elantra, Santa Fe, Tucson and Santa Cruz. Hyundai cars and sport utility vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced by more than 820 Hyundai dealerships across North America.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, LLC