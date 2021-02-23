Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Celebrates Launch Of All-New 2022 Tucson

"Hyundai Motor Company brought Tucson production to the U.S. because we have proven our ability to build world class automobiles," said Ernie Kim, President and CEO – Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. "Today, the Hyundai brand has positive momentum in the marketplace, thanks to the expanding lineup of sport utility vehicles. The new Tucson will continue that momentum in 2021."

HMMA recently completed a plant expansion project to support adding the Tucson to HMMA's product mix. The addition of the Tucson will further enhance HMMA's ability to adjust its vehicle production with market demand and stay competitive in the ever-changing automotive market.

"Adding this fourth Hyundai vehicle to HMMA's production lineup will help the Hyundai brand meet the growing demand for SUVs in the North American market," said José Muñoz, President and CEO – Hyundai Motor North America. "It will also better position HMMA to fully utilize its vehicle assembly capacity."

The addition of the Tucson will continue to sustain high-quality jobs at HMMA and throughout its supplier base. Tucson is Hyundai's best-selling model globally and represents its vision for progressive design, eco-focused powertrains and segment-leading technologies. HMMA will supply internal combustion versions of the Tucson to the North American market, including Canada and Mexico.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will begin arriving in U.S. dealerships this spring.

For features and technical specifications please visit HyundaiNews.com

https://www.hyundainews.com/en-us/models/hyundai-tucson-2022-tucson

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala., is an independent manufacturing operation of Hyundai Motor Company, based in Seoul, Korea. HMMA currently produces the Hyundai Sonata, Elantra, Santa Fe, and Tucson. Hyundai cars and sport utility vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced by more than 900 Hyundai dealerships across North America.

