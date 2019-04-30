Hyundai Motor Offers Palisade Flagship SUV to K-pop Band BTS on way to Billboard Music Awards

The seven-member boy band BTS, who are Hyundai Global Brand Ambassadors, commenced their visit to the U.S. by riding in a Palisade after arriving at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport on April 29 (Pacific Time). BTS will participate and perform at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1, where the band is nominated for two awards in the Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist categories.

Following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, BTS will kick off its U.S. tour on May 4 in Los Angeles at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

With BTS gaining explosive global attention for its music and related videos, the group's promotional ambassadorship is expected to give a major boost to Palisade's worldwide advertising campaign. Teaming up with BTS has given Hyundai a global platform to highlight Palisade's bold, cutting-edge design and functions, including the masculine, ironclad-looking exterior and spacious, classy interior.

"These days, the way people consume media contents is rapidly changing, and the way companies communicate their brands is becoming more advanced," said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor. "To successfully respond to these changes, communicating with young generations through most iconic figures has taken a paramount importance in branding."

Hyundai Motor has provided the eight-passenger vehicle to BTS since the members became Hyundai Global Brand Ambassadors in November last year. The K-pop superstars were shown with a Palisade in a special promotional video at the Los Angeles Auto Show in the same month for the first time.

The Palisade was also revealed during the group's attendance at the 61st Grammy Awards in February this year. Hyundai Motor further expanded the partnership with BTS by unveiling a teaser video of the band's latest global campaign on digital billboards at Piccadilly Circus in London.

BTS, the Hyundai Global Brand Ambassadors, will use the Palisade as well as other vehicles on their journey in the U.S.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor