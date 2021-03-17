Hyundai Motor Reveals Additional Design Details of STARIA

"STARIA is Hyundai's first mass-produced vehicle model that is designed with the 'inside-out' design approach, said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hyundai Design. "STARIA will provide a completely new experience and value proposition to customers through its unprecedented design and innovative features."

STARIA's overall look is based on an 'inside-out' approach, a new design methodology for future mobility that begins the design process with the interior and expands it to the exterior. This reflects Hyundai's response to recent shifts in consumer needs that prioritize the use of interior space.

STARIA's exterior presents a futuristic, pure, streamlined silhouette, defined by a fluid curve running from front to back, inspired by the halo that illuminates Earth's horizon during sunrise when viewed from space.

Inspired by the lounge of a cruise ship, STARIA's interior provides a luxurious feeling and relaxed space. The vehicle's innovative design architecture, with lower beltlines and expansive panoramic windows, creates a spacious, stimulating environment for passengers.

Hyundai will officially debut STARIA through a digital world premiere in the first half of 2021. More information about the world premiere will be revealed soon.

