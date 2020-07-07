Hyundai Motor Unveils Rendering of New Elantra N Line

Hyundai's all-new Elantra N Line is distinguished by low and wide styling, expressed on the fascia by an edgy N Line version of Hyundai's signature cascading grill, N Line badging and motorsport-inspired air intake. Elantra N Line's side skirts and 18-inch alloy wheels with larger brakes further emphasize the sporty aesthetic. The side mirrors, N Line window accents and side skirts are all finished in the N brand signature gloss black. The sculpted rear brings the low and wide styling to its natural conclusion with single twin exhausts and rear diffuser.

"Elantra N Line offers a more aggressive design that incorporates N Line's signature red accents inside and out at an attractive price," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. "This will definitely satisfy those who are looking to join the Hyundai N community."

With its well-established Elantra nameplate – now in its seventh generation – Hyundai expects the Elantra N Line to provide an attractive entry point for the N Brand, which is gaining popularity with drivers and performance enthusiasts around the world. Hyundai already offers Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several N Line models in select markets. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving while N Line trims add performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.

