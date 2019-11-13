Hyundai Motorsport Reflects on Maiden WRC Manufacturers' Title

In total, Hyundai Motorsport amassed four victories during 2019 en route to the title - Tour de Corse, Rally Argentina, Rally Italia Sardegna and Rally de España - and 13 individual podiums results. It was one of the team's most versatile performances as the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC performed consistently and competitively on all terrains.

Belgian pairing Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul scored three of those wins with Neuville finishing the year second on the drivers' classification. Dani Sordo and Carlos del Barrio picked up their first victory as a Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team crew in Sardinia.

Meanwhile, Andreas Mikkelsen and Anders Jæger-Amland took three podiums, including playing a role in the team's best result of the season - a 1-2 finish at Rally Argentina. Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena also frequented the top-three in Chile, underscoring the strength in depth of the team's squad this season.

The manufacturers' title has been the result of an intense and determined team effort since the company's origins at the end of 2012. Starting from a blank sheet of paper, Hyundai Motorsport quickly built up a professional WRC outfit and a brand new car based on the road going i20 model. After a year of exhaustive testing, the team made its debut at Rallye Monte-Carlo in 2014.

For more detailed information about WRC, please refer to Hyundai Motor's media website: globalpr.hyundai.com

SOURCE Hyundai Motor