Hyundai N Brand Reveals All-New RM19 Racing Midship Sports Car Prototype

In 2012, Hyundai embarked on a project called RM ( R acing M idship) to develop and connect new high-performance motorsports technologies with future N models. Since the initiation of project RM and via evolution of the RM series (RM14, RM15 and RM16), RM models underwent extensive road testing to validate newly-developed technologies, observe their effects on performance, and improve them for subsequent application on future N models.

"The RM platform is a versatile engineering testbed, allowing effective evaluation of various powertrains and performance levels, all on normal roads and environments," said Albert Biermann, head of global research and development for Hyundai Motor Company. "Throughout the evolution of the RM series, our engineers have gained tremendous hands-on knowledge of high performance vehicle dynamics with various front-to-rear weight distributions coupled with the effects of a fully-weighted, high-strength body structure on vehicle performance."

Featuring the most powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged, direct-injected engine of its kind, with an output of 390 horsepower, RM19 is expected to yield impressive zero-60 mph performance under four seconds. RM19 shares the 2.0-liter turbo engine with TCR racecars from Hyundai N development. However, unlike TCR racecars which are affected by BOP (Balance of Performance) adjustments, RM19 offers extra boost of its output without these BOP restrictions. RM19 offers racecar-like levels of performance, balance, braking and grip while retaining daily road-going capability.

In addition to the gasoline version, state-of-the-art electrified powertrains could provide clean, yet thrilling propulsion for the RM19. As Hyundai boasts an industry-leading variety of electrified propulsion, including production HEV, PHEV, BEV and FCEV powertrains, various types of electrified powertrains are available for testing a high-performance electric sports car. With the recent investment and strategic partnership with Rimac Automobili, Hyundai works closely together with Rimac to develop high-performance Electric and FCEV prototypes. Hyundai Motor Group has a strategic plan to deploy 44 eco-friendly models by 2025, taking the Hyundai N brand well into the environmentally-focused third decade of the twenty-first century.

"The RM19 sports car signals future brand aspirations for Hyundai's high-performance N brand, solidly moving N into the prestigious arena of supercar-level performance," said Thomas Schemera, executive vice president and head of Hyundai Motor Group's Product Division. "Hyundai N will not only increase heartbeats per minute via powerful internal combustion engines, but also through the instantaneous torque and environmental sustainability of electrified powertrains moving forward."

The 'N' of Hyundai N stands for Namyang, home to Hyundai Motor's global R&D Center in Korea since 1995, where the N concept was born, and for the Nürburgring, home to Hyundai Motor's European Test Center. The close connection between Namyang and the Nürburgring created the foundation for N, building upon the company's motorsport experience to bring thrilling road dynamics for those customers who truly love driving. The 'N' logo itself embodies this idea, as it symbolizes a classic road course chicane.

Hyundai N's high-performance technologies are honed at the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife. Each car taking part in Hyundai Motor's accelerated durability tests will lap the track 420 to 480 times in both wet and dry conditions, simulating over 100,000 miles of severe driving in just four short weeks. The Nürburgring, with 73 corners and 13 miles of tarmac, is widely considered to be one of the most challenging tracks in the world, with a heritage that is second to none. It is also a motorsports complex and home to Hyundai Motor's own 3,600 square meter testing center, which is operated by the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center.

RM19 (N Brand Prototype - Internal Combustion Engine) Specifications

Concept Name RM19 (Hyundai N brand prototype) Concept Mid-ship Rear-drive high-performance vehicle with gasoline-powered, turbocharged internal combustion engine Body Configuration Two-seat, Two-door Coupe Aluminum extrusion front subframe Steel tube and plate rear subframe Powertrain Layout Mid-engine, Rear Drive Aerodynamics Large wing spoiler and rear air ducting for powertrain Engine Enhanced Touring Car Racing (TCR) engine 2.0L Turbo with > 390 horsepower (TBD) Gearbox 6 Speed Sequential Gearbox (Identical TCR gearbox w/optimized gear ratios) Top Speed > 250 KPH (> 155 MPH) * speed limited for public road driving Suspension Type (Front) MacPherson / (Rear) Double-Wishbone (Adjustable hard points and geometry) Dampers Conventional gas-pressure dampers Brake 6-piston (front) / 4-piston (rear) Parking Brake Mechanical type, in rear ABS System Motorsport ABS M5 (Bosch) * Not valid for public roads Steering Assist Rack-mounted Motor-Driven Power Steering Steering Wheel Design Veloster N TCR Design (with Paddle Shifters) Overall Dimensions (mm) 4319 (Length) x 1945 (Width) x 1354 (Height) / 2672 (Wheelbase) Overhang (mm) 899 (front) / 748 (rear) Minimum Ground Clearance 100 mm Tires (Front) 245/30R20, (Rear) 305/30R20 Wheels 20" X 8.5J (front) / 20" X 11.0J (rear) One-piece Lightweight Forged Aluminum Alloy Wheels Larger, flared wheel housing design

