Hyundai Palisade Awarded Cars.Com SUV Challenge Winner

"The all-new Palisade brings technology and safety features, exceptional comfort and conveniences to a midsize SUV, proving ideal for any family," said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "The recognition by Cars.com further emphasizes Hyundai's commitment towards making Palisade better for our customers."

Any 2020 model vehicle, regardless of when it was introduced or last updated, is fair game for Cars.com of the year award evaluations. Selection criteria includes: crash tests, safety features and accommodation of family members and their gear, family-friendly features and overall excellence.

Editor-in-Chief at Cars.com, Jenni Newman said, "The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is Cars.com's Best Three-Row SUV for 2020. It's easy to see why it won the title with its premium materials, a pleasant driving experience and plenty of room. On top of all that, it's an incredible value too. The Palisade isn't Hyundai's first three-row SUV; it replaces the Santa Fe XL, which replaced the earlier Veracruz. But it's the best."

