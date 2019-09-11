Hyundai Palisade Earns WardsAuto 10 Best User Experience™ Award

"The WardsAuto 10 Best UX recognition reaffirms the importance of convenient and helpful technologies inside a vehicle," said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "The hours of research and real-world evaluations by our engineering community are seen in the all-new Palisade with the user-friendly displays, high quality materials and a suite of advanced safety systems all at an outstanding value compared to the competition."

The focus of the Wards 10 Best UX competition, which is a microcosm of Wards 10 Best Interiors, is to identify driver interfaces that are user-friendly, navigation systems that are easy to program, collision-avoidance technologies that are dependable and smartphone integration that is simple, allowing drivers safe access to text messages, emails and phone contacts while on the road.

"The new Hyundai Palisade stands out as a value leader in the three-row utility segment with smartly-designed, user-friendly displays and controls up front and tons of family-friendly connectivity features and creature comforts in back," said Drew Winter, senior content director, WardsAuto. "A long list of available driver-assist features, charging outlets in all three rows of seats and innovative technology such as an intercom system that enables the driver to speak with third-row passengers, means the Palisade is ready anytime to take a family on a long trip."

Some of the convenience features found in the all-new Palisade include:

One-Touch second row seat and power-folding/unfolding reclining third-row seats

Seven available USB outlets

Conversation mirror for driver to clearly see passengers in the rear

Driver Talk in-car intercom system with rear seat conversation and sleep modes

Class-exclusive Blind View Monitor that complements the standard Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

10.25 inch navigation touchscreen in widescreen format, coupled with a 12.3-inch fully-digital TFT center instrument cluster

Heads-Up Display (HUD) projects a virtual image onto the windshield, helping the driver to better keep his or her eyes on the road.

Industry-first, innovative new roof vent diffuser design that can provide a focused, partially-diffused or fully-diffused stream of air to rear passengers.

Available Qi wireless charging pad for compatible Android devices as well as recent Apple iPhones.

Infinity® audio system features Clari-Fi™ and QuantumLogic™ Surround Sound technology

In July and August, editors evaluated and scored 23 vehicles available in the U.S. with all-new or re-engineered UX features such as display screens, interfaces or apps. There is no price cap, but overall value is a consideration. Honored automakers will receive their trophies on October 1 during the WardsAuto User Experience Conference at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI.

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S., are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

