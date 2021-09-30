Hyundai Partners with Annie Leibovitz to Showcase the "Journeys" of its Owners and Employees

"This campaign humanizes the Hyundai brand and is rooted in emotional storytelling that threads the spirit of Hyundai and its customers' passions for life," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "It was an honor to collaborate with Annie Leibovitz and her team, and we can't wait for everyone to see the incredible imagery and storytelling."

"I grew up looking at the world through the frame made by the window of our family's car. My dad equated driving with being alive, with living. When I was a young photographer, in the seventies, being on the road was at the heart of my work. I used time in the car as a think tank. It was so freeing. There were so many incredible stories with this project," said Annie Leibovitz.

The campaign launches today on HyundaiJourneys.com featuring a variety of compelling owner and customer stories. The subjects of these captivating stories include Hyundai owner Brent Pease, who co-founded the Kyle Pease Foundation with his brother Kyle to help the disabled find courage, resilience and normalcy through athletic achievement; Hyundai owner Mike Brown, an Illinois high school teacher who drove his Tucson to historical sites to bring history lessons to life; and two families impacted by Hyundai Hope On Wheels and its fight against pediatric cancer. In addition to the portraits, there are eight videos going deeper into the journeys of select owners and employees. More content will be revealed throughout the rest of the year, culminating in mid-November at an event in Los Angeles during the Auto Show.

Hyundai will also partner with Condé Nast to drive awareness for the omni-channel campaign online and across social media. Hyundai will also run out-of-home advertising, conduct paid digital and social activities, and feature the campaign in customer communications.

Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, led the execution of the campaign in collaboration with Annie Leibovitz Studio and YW3.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

