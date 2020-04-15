Hyundai Releases Highlight Video of All-New 2021 Elantra World Premiere Event

Introduction and the significance of Elantra to Hyundai's global product lineup by José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America

Albert Biermann president and head of R&D Division at Hyundai Motor/Kia Motors introduces the first-ever Elantra Hybrid

president and head of R&D Division at Hyundai Motor/Kia Motors introduces the first-ever Elantra Hybrid Hyundai's Digital Key that allows Elantra to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key via a smartphone or NFC card

An enhanced natural-language voice-recognition system with Speech-to-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies and lots of feature controls

Two available 10.25-inch multimedia screens under one piece of glass

Hyundai SmartSense safety and convenience technologies

Parametric Dynamics design with rule breaking triangles

"Immersive Cocoon" interior layout envelops the driver like an airplane cockpit

New vehicle platform with longer wheelbase, wider stance, and lower roofline

More than 50 MPG (Hyundai estimated) combined fuel economy on hybrid model

New performance Elantra N Line variant development confirmed

