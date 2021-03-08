Hyundai's Venue Celebrates Milestone With Back-to-Back Sales Increases and Numerous Awards

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Hyundai's subcompact SUV Venue, has reached an impressive first year milestone with four straight months of growing sales and an increase of 45 percent so far this year. As strong retail demand for Hyundai's expanded SUV lineup continues to be prevalent in 2021 with an overall increase of eight percent in February, Venue showed an impressive 52 percent sales increase versus one year ago. Venue is packed with standard safety and technology conveniences not typically found in vehicles of similar class. As a result, Venue has been awarded by numerous leading media outlets.

The 'right-sized,' and FUNctional Venue subcompact SUV primarily attracts females and multiple generations. Sixty-six percent of purchasers are women and over forty percent include Millennials and Gen X according to internal data. Venue buyers include eleven percent African American and sixteen percent Hispanic. The multigenerational and multicultural interest for the Venue has attracted new buyers to the Hyundai family.

"As consumers faced personal transportation needs due to the pandemic, reliability and technology-rich vehicles drove appeal," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Venue is feature packed, fuel-efficient and backed by the industry's best warranty."

The Venue has a variety of standard tech and safety technologies including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning. Venue is fuel efficient with an EPA-estimated 33 miles per gallon on the highway. All Venue trims are backed by America's Best Warranty, including 10-Year / 100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 5-Year / 60,000-Mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty and Complimentary Maintenance for 3 years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first).

Since its inception, the Venue has received the following award accolades:

2020 Best Interior by Wards Auto

2020 Top Safety Pick by IIHS (when equipped with LED Headlights)

2020 5-Year to Own Award by Kelley Blue Book (KBB)

2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick (with specific headlights)

2021 Best Value vehicle by Cars.com

2021 Best Subcompact SUV by CNET/Road Show.

2021 Automotive Best Buy by Consumer Guide

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

