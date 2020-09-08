Hyundai Shares One Owner's Words of Gratitude in Safety Video

Still A Mom features employees at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama reading a first-hand account of an Elantra owner who was involved in a potentially life-altering crash and believes that because of her Alabama-built vehicle, she was kept safe and is still able to be a mother to her children. The video showcases that everyone at Hyundai plays a role in making the safest cars possible.

"The most valuable voices we have are those of our owners. They let us—and the world—know what we're doing right, and where we can be better," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai is built on a foundation of safety and the entire company prioritizes keeping our owners safe. Safety is what matters most."

Hyundai is an industry leader in safety and is tied for the most TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK-rated vehicles from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) with 10 award-winning vehicles. Hyundai has more IIHS Top Safety picks than anyone else in the last five years.

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

