Hyundai Sonata and Palisade Win 2019 GOOD DESIGN Awards

"The 2020 Sonata and Palisade are the first sedan and SUV, respectively, to adopt Hyundai's new customer-centered design philosophy, Sensuous Sportiness," said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Design Center. "We are honored to be recognized for their design excellence with this prestigious award. Evolution in Hyundai design will be more clearly revealed through our upcoming cars and we will remain focused on developing our customer-centered design philosophy, rather than designing from a manufacturer perspective."

2020 Hyundai Sonata

The new-generation Sonata is the first four-door sedan fully transformed by Hyundai's new design philosophy to take on an agile and sexy coupe appearance.

A parametric cascading grille spans the front of the new Sonata. A chrome line flows from the wing mirror, right around the side passenger windows and returns to the front of the car by running down the length of the hood and ending at a sharp right angle beneath each headlight. This chrome strip features graduated LED daytime running lights embedded with hidden lamps. The side panels are accentuated by the light architecture, connecting two chrome lines that seamlessly link the windows and daytime running lights. Through these character lines, the Sonata effuses a flowing and sporty character. At the rear, a wide horizontal line extends across the center of the trunk, stretching to the edges of the car, improving aerodynamic of the vehicle. This line is actually a long, thin LED strip that connects each brake light, creating a striking visual impression at night.

Sonata's new interior conforms to a "Beautifully Smart" theme, aligned with the expectations of Hyundai customers seeking advanced technologies applied naturally and intuitively.

The instrument panel is rich and modern. This shape presents a levitating effect and this aesthetic carries into the long armrests. Designers compressed the height of the dashboard and HVAC vents as much as possible to emphasize the lightweight feeling, while light fabric colors and supple leathers provide a fresh and inviting ambience for the driver.

2020 Hyundai Palisade

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade's styling conveys dignity with style in an understated theme that demonstrates clear differentiation worthy of a flagship SUV.

A bold and wide cascading grille dominates the front, clearly representing a premium SUV. Separated composite headlamps and a vertically connected forward lighting signature create a strong and distinctive demeanor. A powerful, extended hood profile creates an impressive road presence, while bold C-pillars and a panoramic glass side graphic convey generous third-row spaciousness. Fender flares and full body sides accentuate Palisade's muscularity. The rear view emphasizes a wide and stable stance via sinuous detailing and a vertical LED rear tail lamp design. Panoramic rear glass coupled with a cutaway roof provides a generous sense of spaciousness for rear passengers.

Unlike the vertical rise suggested by the exterior design, the interior design emphasizes a horizontal layout that promotes a sense of relaxation and comfort, creating a lounge-like environment with eight-passenger seating as standard for family outings. Leather-equipped models offer premium, quilted Nappa leather, while on the instrument panel, smooth woodgrain trim in a wraparound design creates a harmonious and refined ambience.

GOOD DESIGN® Awards

Founded in Chicago in 1950, the GOOD DESIGN® Awards honor the yearly achievements of the best industrial and graphic designers and world manufacturers for their pursuit of extraordinary design excellence. GOOD DESIGN is the oldest and the most prestigious architecture and design awards program organized worldwide and strives to create a revived awareness about contemporary design. The awards honor both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have charted new directions and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace. In November, juries met in New York and San Francisco and selected over 900 product designs and graphics from over 38 nations worthy of the GOOD DESIGN Award for their design excellence.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

