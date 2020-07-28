Hyundai Sonata Named One of Wards 10 Best User Experiences™ for 2020

"Hyundai designers and engineers worked tirelessly to provide a sanctuary of 'Beautifully Smart' for the Sonata's interior experience," said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "We appreciate that these efforts have been acknowledged by WardsAuto judges in naming Sonata one of the Wards 10 Best User Experiences within a competitive landscape of 18 new or enhanced vehicles."

"Big displays and tons of UX and ADAS features make the 2020 Sonata an unbeatable value proposition. If there is one car that can lure mainstream buyers away from CUVs, this is it," says Drew Winter, a Senior Analyst at Ward Intelligence and one of the eight judges that evaluated the car.

The focus of the Wards 10 Best User Experiences competition is to identify driver interfaces that are user-friendly, navigation systems that are easy to program, collision-avoidance technologies that are dependable and smartphone integration that is simple, allowing drivers reliable access to text messages, emails and phone contacts while on the road.

WardsAuto editors evaluated and scored 18 vehicles available in the U.S. with all-new or re-engineered UX features such as touchscreens, voice controls, connectivity, driver-assistance technologies and overall user friendliness. Given the features and technologies available, the Sonata is a strong contender among a diverse and competitive field. Winners will be recognized at the all-new virtual ceremony during the Informa Tech Automotive Group's Super Event to be held Aug. 18-20. The event will feature WardsAuto User Experience, WardsAuto Interiors and TU- Detroit, and ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles conferences.

