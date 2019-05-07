Hyundai Streamlines Integration with the Google Assistant

After linking their vehicle with the Google Assistant, all a Hyundai owner has to say is, "Hey Google, start my car," "Hey Google, how much gas does my car have?" or "Hey Google, are my car doors locked?" instead of "Hey Google, tell Blue Link to start my Santa Fe," "Hey Google, ask Blue Link how much gas I have in my tank," or "Hey Google, ask Blue Link to lock my car." With this new streamlined experience, the "Ask Blue Link" portion of the voice commands have been removed.

Hyundai owners can now incorporate these Blue Link remote commands into a Google Assistant morning routine to get a head start on their commute. For example, an owner can easily add vehicle actions to a ready-made "Good morning" routine to trigger their Assistant to brief them on the weather, share a traffic update, and tell them how much charge their Kona Electric has, just by saying "Hey Google, good morning." Or they can set up a custom routine for the command "Hey Google, bedtime," to have their Assistant check to see if their garage door is closed, lock their front door and car, and turn off lights in their home.

"Anytime we can make features better and easier to use for our customers we are going to do it," said Manish Mehrotra, director, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor America. "From being able to double check that their car doors are locked as they walk into a movie theater, or remote start their Sonata on a cold winter day using their Google Assistant device, we're excited to bring even more helpfulness to our customers."

Blue Link brings seamless connectivity directly into Hyundai cars with technologies including Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link services can be easily accessed from the buttons on the rearview mirror and center stack, the web or via the Blue Link owners' smartphone app.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide, with the majority sold in the U.S. built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor America believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

http://www.hyundainews.com

