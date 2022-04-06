Hyundai Teases 2023 Palisade World Debut at New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today provided teaser images of its significantly enhanced 2023 Palisade SUV before its global debut at the New York International Auto Show on April 13 at 9:45 a.m. EDT. The reveal of the new 2023 Palisade can be seen on www.hyundaiusa.com and Hyundai's YouTube channel on April 13.