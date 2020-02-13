Hyundai Ties for the Most Combined IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK Awards for 2020

Hyundai's TOP SAFETY PICK award winning SUVs are:

Hyundai Kona with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Hyundai Tucson with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Hyundai Palisade with specific headlights

Hyundai Santa Fe with specific headlights

Hyundai's TOP SAFETY PICK winning cars are:

Hyundai Elantra with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Hyundai Elantra GT with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Hyundai Veloster with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Hyundai Sonata with specific headlights

"Our SmartSense safety features and advanced vehicle platforms offer something that our owners and new car shoppers really want," said Andy Freels, president, Hyundai America Technical Center. "Hyundai and its engineering teams continue to make vehicles even safer by prioritizing cutting-edge safety. With Hyundai SmartSense features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and more, our latest vehicles deliver tools to ensure trust."

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

