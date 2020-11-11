Hyundai to Expand Electrified, Eco-focused Line-up to Ten Models in 2022
- Ten Electrified Models to include Hybrid, Plug-in, Battery-electric and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars and SUVs for a Full-spectrum Hyundai Eco Strategy
- Aggressive Vehicle Rollout Signals Hyundai's Commitment to Provide Attractive Solutions for its Eco-focused Buyers of All Needs and Lifestyles
Nov 11, 2020, 12:00 ET
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today announced its commitment to offer ten electrified, eco-focused vehicles by the end of 2022, including seven SUVs and three car models. This product blitz includes eco solutions for many of Hyundai's current products as well as all-new models, such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. Product details for these Hyundai models have a steady roll out cadence throughout the 2021/2022 timeframe.
"We're not only developing the vehicles our customers need now, we're also envisioning smart mobility solutions for pressing environmental and transportation needs of the future. Ultimately, this full spectrum of new technologies will promote a planet-friendly, zero-emission ecosystem as part of our 'Progress for Humanity' global vision," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.
Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®
Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:
- America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 7-year anti-perforation warranty
- Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations
Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
