Hyundai to Expand Its Eco-focused Product Lines to 13 by 2022

"As the automotive industry evolves to meet the needs of a diverse customer base and environmentally-aware society, we will continue to provide alternative-propulsion options in a variety of product choices," said Mike O'Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "For consumers seeking forward-thinking and eco-friendly personal transportation options, Hyundai's product line-up meets these criteria and more."

Hyundai's commitment to eco-friendly propulsion leads to improved powertrain efficiencies, particulate-matter contributions and an exceptional level of clean air improvements.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

