Hyundai Venue Awarded Best Value of 2021

"The recognition by Cars.com reinforces Venue's appealing spunky design and our commitments to advanced technology, delivering convenience and safety features along with impressive fuel efficiency that consumers desire," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

"In the last year, people overwhelmingly chose personal vehicles over mass transit. Paired with financial worries, affordable cars became even more important," said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief, Cars.com. "That's why the inaugural winner of Cars.com's Best Value award, the 2021 Hyundai Venue, is a shining example of affordability and packed features for the money. The Venue is feature packed, fuel-efficient and backed by a lengthy warranty, all priced at an affordable rate."

The Venue has a starting price of $18,750 and comes with a variety of technology and standard safety technologies including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning. The Venue is fuel-efficient with an EPA-estimated 33 miles per gallon on the highway. All Venue trims are backed by America's Best Warranty, including a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and three years/36,000 miles of free maintenance.

Cars.com's editorial team of automotive experts performs more than 100 in-depth reviews of new vehicles each year in addition to producing thousands of articles for car shoppers to navigate the purchase process. Each car represented on the Best Of Awards list excels in three key criteria: quality, innovation and value.

Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

