Hyundai Wants To Make Sure Drivers Check the Back Seat

More information about NHTSA's best practices can be found at https://www.nhtsa.gov/child-safety/help-prevent-hot-car-deaths.

Other Tips for Adults with Kids in the Car

Place a briefcase, purse, or cell phone next to the child's car seat so that you'll always check the back seat before leaving the car.

Keep a stuffed animal or another memento in your child's car seat when it's empty. Move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat.

Set a rule for your child care provider; have them call you if your child doesn't arrive as scheduled.

To do its part, Hyundai is voluntarily making its Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) door-logic system standard on most of its new vehicles by 2022. It recently added standard ROA to the 2020 Sonata and Sonata Hybrid and will add the system to the all-new 2021 Elantra, by the end of the year. Hyundai will also make its optional Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert, or a similar sensor-based system, available on more of its models in the future. It is available today in the popular Palisade and Santa Fe SUVs, vehicles most driven by families with young children.

NHTSA and Hyundai are now calling on the public via social media to help prevent children from dying in hot cars this summer.

Four Hyundai models are available today with door-logic ROA as standard equipment: the 2020 Santa Fe, Palisade, Sonata and Sonata Hybrid. Both of the SUVs have the Ultrasonic ROA available as an option. The 2019 Santa Fe also has the Ultrasonic ROA feature available as an option.

Hyundai currently offers two types of ROA systems to help prevent these tragedies from occurring. The ROA door-logic system detects if a rear door was opened or closed before the car was started, then reminds the driver to check the rear seat with a message on the center cluster when exiting the vehicle. The Ultrasonic ROA has the door-logic technology and an ultrasonic sensor that helps to detect the movements of children and pets in the second-row seats. If the system detects movement in the second-row seats after the driver leaves the vehicle and locks the doors, it will honk the horn and send an alert to the driver's smartphone via Hyundai's Blue Link connected car system (if equipped with Blue Link and the Blue Link service is active).

These videos have more information on how the systems work.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

www.hyundainews.com

