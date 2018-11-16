Hyundai’s Dean Evans Named 2018 Automotive News All-Star

"We are very proud that Dean has been named an Automotive News All-Star as it is a great honor for him and the entire Hyundai marketing team," said William Lee, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Dean exemplifies the innovative and multidimensional skill set needed to face today's evolving business model. He has challenged his team to go beyond traditional advertising tactics with the development of innovative customer experience programs like Shopper Assurance, along with successfully telling the growing Hyundai brand story and launching Hyundai's new SUV family."

Evans oversees a talented marketing team at Hyundai and the company's advertising agency, INNOCEAN. He has inspired his team to modernize Hyundai's go-to market strategies and together they have created innovative, award winning campaigns that have built more emotional connections with consumers.

This year, Evans and his team oversaw the national launch of Hyundai Shopper Assurance, a program that builds on Hyundai's legacy of innovative customer programs by modernizing car-buying with a more transparent, quick, and worry-free experience. Shopper Assurance now has more than 600 Hyundai dealers enrolled and 74 percent of Shopper Assurance users "absolutely loved" the process of buying their new Hyundai.

After many years of producing award winning Super Bowl ads, the company featured Hyundai Hope On Wheels, the non-profit organization that commits to finding a cure for childhood cancer, in its commercial earlier this year. The emotional spot, "Hope Detector," surprised Hyundai owners by showing them the impact they've had in the fight against pediatric cancer. The ad was the No. 2 ranked automotive brand commercial on USA Today's Ad Meter and placed in the Top 10 Breakthrough Super Bowl Ads by Ace Metrix. In the year prior, Hyundai's "Operation Better" was also deemed the most effective ad in emotional and practical metrics by Adweek (based on Unruly's EQ Score) and most attention getting by TVision Insights.

Under his leadership, Hyundai also recently collaborated with Amazon to create a new digital showroom on Amazon.com that offers car buyers the ability to compare pricing and reviews, book test drives, check dealer inventories and access the full suite of Shopper Assurance conveniences directly through Amazon Vehicles.

