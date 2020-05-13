Hyundai’s Iconic Tucson SUV Surpasses One Million Sales in the U.S.

Throughout its 16-year history, the Tucson SUV has represented outstanding quality, durability and efficiency, but Hyundai customers say it best. See customers' verbatim comments for each Tucson generation below:

First-Generation Tucson

2005 Model Rating: 4.8 stars with 177 reviews

Tucson Owner Comments from

SureCritic.com:

I have over 250,000 miles on this SUV. V6 engine is still going strong. Made many road trips with the kids, back seat goes down so plenty of room for loading larger items. Hyundai's are very reliable!

The first 100,000 mile warranty is proof of this truck's go beyond the average car, now as it stands at 161,000 miles and not a spec off from where it was built to be. I want to give praise to the technology of it as well, I love the heated seats.

My 2005 Hyundai Tucson has been the most reliable car that I've had in my life. It's 14 years old, still going strong and rarely have I had any problems with it. I LOVE my car!! Hyundai will be my next vehicle too! Maybe another Tucson .

Second-Generation Tucson

2009 Model Rating: 4.8 Stars with 61 reviews

Tucson Owner Comments from SureCritic.com

Love it. This car has been a gem to me. I have had it for about a year and have had no issues outside of normal wear on a 10 year old car. I would definitely purchase another. The size is perfect for everyday needs.

I love my Tucson now as much as I did when I bought it 10 years ago. I would love the newer safety features a new car would give but would not trade my Tucson to get them! I have never gotten tired of the Aurora Blue.

The car handles and runs great. Just love the style and everything about the car. Very happy I bought this car and have recommended it to others. The car is so easy to handle and is great on gas mileage.

Best vehicle ever. I love my 2010 Hyundai Tucson. I just turned over 100,000 miles. She is still going strong. I hope to keep my Tucson for a while. But when it is time for a new vehicle it will definitely be a new Hyundai Tucson.

Third-Generation Tucson

2020 Model: 4.8 Stars with 439 reviews

Tucson Owner Comments from SureCritic.com

Love my Tucson . This car has been a joy from day one. I wanted a small vehicle that could be utilitarian. This car can do it all. It's peppy, comfortable, and good on gas, good cargo capacity without being a huge vehicle. Easy to park. I'm hooked. Looking forward to a new 2021 soon.

Great car. This is my third Hyundai, I find the make very reliable, the first one was an Elantra pre-owned with low mileage, the second one was the Santa Fe, also pre-owned with low mileage, so I am happy with the make, wish they made a truck.

Very good SUV. Loved my Tucson . Never gave me a problem since I bought it. Even though they said it's a small SUV, for me it's fancy. I got lots of compliments from friends who ride on my car same as my family who are now thinking to get the same car as mine.

